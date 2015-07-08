Below are the Union County arrests for 10-02-2022. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name Perez, Alfonso
Arrest Date 10/02/2022
Court Case 202206227
Charge 1) Driving While Impaired (M), 2) Open Cont After Cons Alc 1St (M), 3) No Operators License (M), 4) Reckless Driving- Disregard (M), And 5) Traveling Wrong Way On Dual Lane Highway (M),
Description Perez, Alfonso (W /M/27) Arrest on chrg of 1) Driving While Impaired (M), 2) Open Cont After Cons Alc 1st (M), 3) No Operators License (M), 4) Reckless Driving- Disregard (M), and 5) Traveling Wrong Way On Dual Lane Highway (M), at 300-BLK Venus St, Monroe, NC, on 10/2/2022 00:07.
Arresting Officer Thomas, D C

Name Isaman, Jaden Trent
Arrest Date 10/02/2022
Court Case 202207011
Charge Drive After Consuming < 21 (M),
Description Isaman, Jaden Trent (W /M/20) Arrest on chrg of Drive After Consuming < 21 (M), at 4700-BLK Unionville Rd, Unionville, NC, on 10/2/2022 22:25.
Arresting Officer Hatley, D C

Name Thompson, Angel Marie
Arrest Date 10/02/2022
Court Case 202206228
Charge Simple Assault (M),
Description Thompson, Angel Marie (B /F/22) Arrest on chrg of Simple Assault (M), at 2800-BLK W Hwy 74, Monroe, NC, on 10/2/2022 02:12.
Arresting Officer Broome, R

Name Rangel, Sergio Alexander Perez
Arrest Date 10/02/2022
Court Case
Charge 1) Contrib Delinq Minor, Undiscplined, Abuse Neglect (M), 2) Aid & Abet Sale To/Purchase Alcohol To Underage Person (M), And 3) Allow Minor To Drive (M),
Description Rangel, Sergio Alexander Perez (W /M/20) Arrest on chrg of 1) Contrib Delinq Minor, Undiscplined, Abuse Neglect (M), 2) Aid & Abet Sale To/purchase Alcohol To Underage Person (M), and 3) Allow Minor To Drive (M), at 3500-BLK Collins Rd/waxhaw Hwy, Waxhaw, NC, on 10/2/2022 22:30.
Arresting Officer Price, D

Name Parsons, Jasmia Triana
Arrest Date 10/02/2022
Court Case 202206228
Charge Simple Assault (M),
Description Parsons, Jasmia Triana (B /F/20) Arrest on chrg of Simple Assault (M), at 2800-BLK W Hwy 74, Monroe, NC, on 10/2/2022 02:29.
Arresting Officer Beckham, A

Name Serrano, Luis Alexi
Arrest Date 10/02/2022
Court Case 202206993
Charge Driving While Impaired (M),
Description Serrano, Luis Alexi (W /M/52) Arrest on chrg of Driving While Impaired (M), at 2100-BLK W Roosevelt Blvd, Monroe, NC, on 10/2/2022 02:50.
Arresting Officer Rushing, D L