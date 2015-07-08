Description

Perez, Alfonso (W /M/27) Arrest on chrg of 1) Driving While Impaired (M), 2) Open Cont After Cons Alc 1st (M), 3) No Operators License (M), 4) Reckless Driving- Disregard (M), and 5) Traveling Wrong Way On Dual Lane Highway (M), at 300-BLK Venus St, Monroe, NC, on 10/2/2022 00:07.