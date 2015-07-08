Below are the CMPD arrests for 10-03-2022 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|RAGIN, JUBA AVIMELEK
|Arrest Type
|MISDEMEANOR – CLASS 2
|DOB
|6/7/1984
|Height
|5.8
|Weight
|180
|Arrest Date Time
|2022-10-03 07:00:00
|Court Case
|21CR708725
|Charge Description
|RECKLESS DRIVING TO ENDANGER
|Bond Amount
|500
|Name
|MCMANUS, PETE
|Arrest Type
|DOB
|6/6/1969
|Height
|6.5
|Weight
|175
|Arrest Date Time
|2022-10-03 10:38:00
|Court Case
|22CR309950
|Charge Description
|LARCENY AFTER BREAK/ENTER
|Bond Amount
|2500
|Name
|CAULTON, CALEB
|Arrest Type
|DOB
|2/3/1998
|Height
|5.5
|Weight
|120
|Arrest Date Time
|2022-10-03 15:09:00
|Court Case
|22CR309568
|Charge Description
|ASSAULT ON A FEMALE
|Bond Amount
|0
|Name
|RICH, LATASHA NICOLE
|Arrest Type
|DOB
|4/16/1987
|Height
|5.0
|Weight
|125
|Arrest Date Time
|2022-10-03 06:50:00
|Court Case
|12CR076234
|Charge Description
|SIMPLE ASSAULT
|Bond Amount
|100
|Name
|RIVERS, MAURICE DEON
|Arrest Type
|DOB
|11/20/1980
|Height
|6.2
|Weight
|250
|Arrest Date Time
|2022-10-03 11:10:00
|Court Case
|22CR310195
|Charge Description
|RESISTING PUBLIC OFFICER
|Bond Amount
|500
|Name
|GREENE, PHILLIP LAMAR
|Arrest Type
|TRAFFIC
|DOB
|8/30/1973
|Height
|5.9
|Weight
|177
|Arrest Date Time
|2022-10-03 13:10:00
|Court Case
|22CR708344
|Charge Description
|A&A DWLR NOT IMPAIRED REV
|Bond Amount
|1000