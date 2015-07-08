Below are the CMPD arrests for 10-03-2022 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name RAGIN, JUBA AVIMELEK
Arrest Type MISDEMEANOR – CLASS 2
DOB 6/7/1984
Height 5.8
Weight 180
Arrest Date Time 2022-10-03 07:00:00
Court Case 21CR708725
Charge Description RECKLESS DRIVING TO ENDANGER
Bond Amount 500

Name MCMANUS, PETE
Arrest Type
DOB 6/6/1969
Height 6.5
Weight 175
Arrest Date Time 2022-10-03 10:38:00
Court Case 22CR309950
Charge Description LARCENY AFTER BREAK/ENTER 
Bond Amount 2500

Name CAULTON, CALEB
Arrest Type
DOB 2/3/1998
Height 5.5
Weight 120
Arrest Date Time 2022-10-03 15:09:00
Court Case 22CR309568
Charge Description ASSAULT ON A FEMALE
Bond Amount 0

Name RICH, LATASHA NICOLE
Arrest Type
DOB 4/16/1987
Height 5.0
Weight 125
Arrest Date Time 2022-10-03 06:50:00
Court Case 12CR076234
Charge Description SIMPLE ASSAULT
Bond Amount 100

Name RIVERS, MAURICE DEON
Arrest Type
DOB 11/20/1980
Height 6.2
Weight 250
Arrest Date Time 2022-10-03 11:10:00
Court Case 22CR310195
Charge Description RESISTING PUBLIC OFFICER
Bond Amount 500

Name GREENE, PHILLIP LAMAR
Arrest Type TRAFFIC
DOB 8/30/1973
Height 5.9
Weight 177
Arrest Date Time 2022-10-03 13:10:00
Court Case 22CR708344
Charge Description A&A DWLR NOT IMPAIRED REV
Bond Amount 1000