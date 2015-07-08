Below are the Union County arrests for 10-03-2022. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Eudy Baucom, April Elaine
|Arrest Date
|10/03/2022
|Court Case
|202206981
|Charge
|1) Larceny-Misdemeanor (M) And 2) Unauthorized Use Of Motor Vehicle (M),
|Description
|Eudy Baucom, April Elaine (W /F/40) Arrest on chrg of 1) Larceny-misdemeanor (M) and 2) Unauthorized Use Of Motor Vehicle (M), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 10/3/2022 14:35.
|Arresting Officer
|Huffman, T R
|Name
|Hester, Jazza Gray
|Arrest Date
|10/03/2022
|Court Case
|202206257
|Charge
|Simple Possess Sch Iv C/S (M),
|Description
|Hester, Jazza Gray (W /F/20) Arrest on chrg of Simple Possess Sch Iv C/s (M), at 200-BLK E Franklin St/n Church St, Monroe, NC, on 10/3/2022 15:12.
|Arresting Officer
|Shea, T
|Name
|Rullo, Matthew James
|Arrest Date
|10/03/2022
|Court Case
|Charge
|Assault On Female (M),
|Description
|Rullo, Matthew James (W /M/36) Arrest on chrg of Assault On Female (M), at 2000-BLK Gable Way Ln, Stallings, NC, on 10/3/2022 15:14.
|Arresting Officer
|Thomas, K
|Name
|Jimenez-bautista, Joan Jimenez
|Arrest Date
|10/03/2022
|Court Case
|202206257
|Charge
|1) Simple Possess Sch Iv C/S (M), 2) Possess Marijuana Up To 1/2 Oz (M), And 3) Carrying Concealed Gun (M),
|Description
|Jimenez-bautista, Joan Jimenez (W /M/20) Arrest on chrg of 1) Simple Possess Sch Iv C/s (M), 2) Possess Marijuana Up To 1/2 Oz (M), and 3) Carrying Concealed Gun (M), at 200-BLK E Franklin St/n Church St, Monroe, NC, on 10/3/2022 15:15.
|Arresting Officer
|Shea, T
|Name
|Cherry, Tyrell Benjamin
|Arrest Date
|10/03/2022
|Court Case
|202204938
|Charge
|Assault On Female (M),
|Description
|Cherry, Tyrell Benjamin (B /M/27) Arrest on chrg of Assault On Female (M), at 700-BLK High Hill Rd, Darlington, NC, on 10/3/2022 15:44.
|Arresting Officer
|Austin, J F
|Name
|Rowell, Matthew Glenn
|Arrest Date
|10/03/2022
|Court Case
|Charge
|Assault On Female (M),
|Description
|Rowell, Matthew Glenn (W /M/36) Arrest on chrg of Assault On Female (M), at 2000-BLK Gable Way Ln, Stallings, NC, on 10/3/2022 16:00.
|Arresting Officer
|Thomas, K