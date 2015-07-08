Below are the CMPD arrests for 10-04-2022 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name GRIMBALL, JERRON JEVAR
Arrest Type
DOB 12/29/1976
Height 6.1
Weight 165
Arrest Date Time 2022-10-04 00:53:00
Court Case 22CR310809
Charge Description COMMON LAW ROBBERY
Bond Amount 5000

Name LINO, AMED
Arrest Type
DOB 10/5/2001
Height 5.11
Weight 160
Arrest Date Time 2022-10-04 11:00:00
Court Case 21CR001145
Charge Description DWLR NOT IMPAIRED REV
Bond Amount 1000

Name ROBERTS, DESMOND RASHEED
Arrest Type
DOB 7/10/1997
Height 5.07
Weight 150
Arrest Date Time 2022-10-04 00:00:00
Court Case 20CR208005
Charge Description ASSAULT WITH A DEADLY WEAPON
Bond Amount 0

Name CASTILLO, PILLAR
Arrest Type
DOB 10/19/1993
Height 5.6
Weight 170
Arrest Date Time 2022-10-04 01:16:00
Court Case 22CR310817
Charge Description ASSAULT ON A FEMALE
Bond Amount 0

Name RODRIGUEZ, ROLANDO
Arrest Type
DOB 10/17/1992
Height 5.9
Weight 185
Arrest Date Time 2022-10-04 11:10:00
Court Case 22CR311055
Charge Description CARRYING CONCEALED WEAPON – GUN (M)
Bond Amount 1000

Name SIDES, AMBER
Arrest Type
DOB 9/22/1995
Height 5.7
Weight 180
Arrest Date Time 2022-10-04 13:10:00
Court Case 22CR200207
Charge Description LARCENY BY EMPLOYEE
Bond Amount 1000