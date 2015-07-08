Below are the CMPD arrests for 10-04-2022 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|GRIMBALL, JERRON JEVAR
|Arrest Type
|DOB
|12/29/1976
|Height
|6.1
|Weight
|165
|Arrest Date Time
|2022-10-04 00:53:00
|Court Case
|22CR310809
|Charge Description
|COMMON LAW ROBBERY
|Bond Amount
|5000
|Name
|LINO, AMED
|Arrest Type
|DOB
|10/5/2001
|Height
|5.11
|Weight
|160
|Arrest Date Time
|2022-10-04 11:00:00
|Court Case
|21CR001145
|Charge Description
|DWLR NOT IMPAIRED REV
|Bond Amount
|1000
|Name
|ROBERTS, DESMOND RASHEED
|Arrest Type
|DOB
|7/10/1997
|Height
|5.07
|Weight
|150
|Arrest Date Time
|2022-10-04 00:00:00
|Court Case
|20CR208005
|Charge Description
|ASSAULT WITH A DEADLY WEAPON
|Bond Amount
|0
|Name
|CASTILLO, PILLAR
|Arrest Type
|DOB
|10/19/1993
|Height
|5.6
|Weight
|170
|Arrest Date Time
|2022-10-04 01:16:00
|Court Case
|22CR310817
|Charge Description
|ASSAULT ON A FEMALE
|Bond Amount
|0
|Name
|RODRIGUEZ, ROLANDO
|Arrest Type
|DOB
|10/17/1992
|Height
|5.9
|Weight
|185
|Arrest Date Time
|2022-10-04 11:10:00
|Court Case
|22CR311055
|Charge Description
|CARRYING CONCEALED WEAPON – GUN (M)
|Bond Amount
|1000
|Name
|SIDES, AMBER
|Arrest Type
|DOB
|9/22/1995
|Height
|5.7
|Weight
|180
|Arrest Date Time
|2022-10-04 13:10:00
|Court Case
|22CR200207
|Charge Description
|LARCENY BY EMPLOYEE
|Bond Amount
|1000