Below are the Union County arrests for 10-04-2022. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name Escobar, Lisa Gail
Arrest Date 10/04/2022
Court Case 202206278
Charge 1) Breaking Or Entering (M) (M) And 2) Solicit Prostitution-M (M),
Description Escobar, Lisa Gail (W /F/56) Arrest on chrg of 1) Breaking Or Entering (m) (M) and 2) Solicit Prostitution-m (M), at 400-BLK S Bragg St, Monroe, NC, on 10/4/2022 12:34.
Arresting Officer Roman, O

Name Williams, Brandon Lee
Arrest Date 10/04/2022
Court Case 202206286
Charge Assault On Emergency Pers (M) (M),
Description Williams, Brandon Lee (B /M/37) Arrest on chrg of Assault On Emergency Pers (m) (M), at 300-BLK Culpepper St, Monroe, NC, on 10/4/2022 15:44.
Arresting Officer Horne, C

Name Deal, Ransom Kevin
Arrest Date 10/04/2022
Court Case 202206289
Charge Ccw (M),
Description Deal, Ransom Kevin (W /M/29) Arrest on chrg of Ccw (M), at 1800-BLK W Roosevelt Blvd, Monroe, NC, on 10/4/2022 16:24.
Arresting Officer Brooks, M A

Name Chip, Rony Salvador
Arrest Date 10/04/2022
Court Case
Charge 1) Breaking/Entering-Felony (F), 2) Larceny-Felony (F), 3) Violation Domestic Violence Protection Order (M), And 4) Surrender Of Surety (M),
Description Chip, Rony Salvador (W /M/28) Arrest on chrg of 1) Breaking/entering-felony (F), 2) Larceny-felony (F), 3) Violation Domestic Violence Protection Order (M), and 4) Surrender Of Surety (M), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 10/4/2022 16:50.
Arresting Officer Gaughran, K E

Name Best, Shawna Selner
Arrest Date 10-04-2022
Court Case
Charge
Description Best, Shawna Selner (W /F/46) Cited on Charge of Stop Sign Violation, at Sr 1008/n East Main St, Waxhaw, on 10/4/2022.
Arresting Officer Jennings, K

Name Hough, James Edward
Arrest Date 10-04-2022
Court Case
Charge
Description Hough, James Edward (B /M/51) VICTIM of Breaking/entering-felony (A), at 7200-BLK Pageland Hwy, Monroe, NC, between 01:11, 10/4/2022 and 01:12, 10/4/2022. Reported: 01:12, 10/4/2022.
Arresting Officer Smith, R J