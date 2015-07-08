Below are the Union County arrests for 10-04-2022. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Escobar, Lisa Gail
|Arrest Date
|10/04/2022
|Court Case
|202206278
|Charge
|1) Breaking Or Entering (M) (M) And 2) Solicit Prostitution-M (M),
|Description
|Escobar, Lisa Gail (W /F/56) Arrest on chrg of 1) Breaking Or Entering (m) (M) and 2) Solicit Prostitution-m (M), at 400-BLK S Bragg St, Monroe, NC, on 10/4/2022 12:34.
|Arresting Officer
|Roman, O
|Name
|Williams, Brandon Lee
|Arrest Date
|10/04/2022
|Court Case
|202206286
|Charge
|Assault On Emergency Pers (M) (M),
|Description
|Williams, Brandon Lee (B /M/37) Arrest on chrg of Assault On Emergency Pers (m) (M), at 300-BLK Culpepper St, Monroe, NC, on 10/4/2022 15:44.
|Arresting Officer
|Horne, C
|Name
|Deal, Ransom Kevin
|Arrest Date
|10/04/2022
|Court Case
|202206289
|Charge
|Ccw (M),
|Description
|Deal, Ransom Kevin (W /M/29) Arrest on chrg of Ccw (M), at 1800-BLK W Roosevelt Blvd, Monroe, NC, on 10/4/2022 16:24.
|Arresting Officer
|Brooks, M A
|Name
|Chip, Rony Salvador
|Arrest Date
|10/04/2022
|Court Case
|Charge
|1) Breaking/Entering-Felony (F), 2) Larceny-Felony (F), 3) Violation Domestic Violence Protection Order (M), And 4) Surrender Of Surety (M),
|Description
|Chip, Rony Salvador (W /M/28) Arrest on chrg of 1) Breaking/entering-felony (F), 2) Larceny-felony (F), 3) Violation Domestic Violence Protection Order (M), and 4) Surrender Of Surety (M), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 10/4/2022 16:50.
|Arresting Officer
|Gaughran, K E
|Name
|Best, Shawna Selner
|Arrest Date
|10-04-2022
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|Best, Shawna Selner (W /F/46) Cited on Charge of Stop Sign Violation, at Sr 1008/n East Main St, Waxhaw, on 10/4/2022.
|Arresting Officer
|Jennings, K
|Name
|Hough, James Edward
|Arrest Date
|10-04-2022
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|Hough, James Edward (B /M/51) VICTIM of Breaking/entering-felony (A), at 7200-BLK Pageland Hwy, Monroe, NC, between 01:11, 10/4/2022 and 01:12, 10/4/2022. Reported: 01:12, 10/4/2022.
|Arresting Officer
|Smith, R J