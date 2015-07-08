Below are the CMPD arrests for 10-05-2022 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|PICKENS, TYSHAWN LOVE
|Arrest Type
|DOB
|3/7/1999
|Height
|6.3
|Weight
|180
|Arrest Date Time
|2022-10-05 07:15:00
|Court Case
|22CR207048
|Charge Description
|ASSAULT ON A FEMALE
|Bond Amount
|0
|Name
|HOUSTON, ROMEL MARQUIS
|Arrest Type
|MISDEMEANOR – CLASS 2
|DOB
|12/22/1988
|Height
|5.4
|Weight
|180
|Arrest Date Time
|2022-10-05 11:30:00
|Court Case
|21CR709425
|Charge Description
|EXPIRED REGISTRATION CARD/TAG
|Bond Amount
|500
|Name
|MCKINNEY, TIMOTHY
|Arrest Type
|DOB
|12/15/1968
|Height
|5.05
|Weight
|155
|Arrest Date Time
|2022-10-05 00:00:00
|Court Case
|20CR213217
|Charge Description
|MISDEMEANOR LARCENY
|Bond Amount
|2500
|Name
|LIGHTNER, LABREECE MARQUAIL
|Arrest Type
|DOB
|4/20/1995
|Height
|6.0
|Weight
|235
|Arrest Date Time
|2022-10-05 08:41:00
|Court Case
|19CR236718
|Charge Description
|POSS STOLEN GOODS/PROP (F)
|Bond Amount
|500
|Name
|JOHNSON, TRAVIS
|Arrest Type
|DOB
|8/27/1987
|Height
|5.11
|Weight
|180
|Arrest Date Time
|2022-10-05 09:44:00
|Court Case
|22CR311901
|Charge Description
|POSSESS DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
|Bond Amount
|300
|Name
|BIVENS, ANDREW LAMAR
|Arrest Type
|DOB
|1/14/1997
|Height
|5.10
|Weight
|150
|Arrest Date Time
|2022-10-05 00:32:00
|Court Case
|22CR311641
|Charge Description
|ASSAULT ON A FEMALE
|Bond Amount
|500