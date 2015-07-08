Below are the CMPD arrests for 10-05-2022 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name PICKENS, TYSHAWN LOVE
Arrest Type
DOB 3/7/1999
Height 6.3
Weight 180
Arrest Date Time 2022-10-05 07:15:00
Court Case 22CR207048
Charge Description ASSAULT ON A FEMALE
Bond Amount 0

Name HOUSTON, ROMEL MARQUIS
Arrest Type MISDEMEANOR – CLASS 2
DOB 12/22/1988
Height 5.4
Weight 180
Arrest Date Time 2022-10-05 11:30:00
Court Case 21CR709425
Charge Description EXPIRED REGISTRATION CARD/TAG
Bond Amount 500

Name MCKINNEY, TIMOTHY
Arrest Type
DOB 12/15/1968
Height 5.05
Weight 155
Arrest Date Time 2022-10-05 00:00:00
Court Case 20CR213217
Charge Description MISDEMEANOR LARCENY
Bond Amount 2500

Name LIGHTNER, LABREECE MARQUAIL
Arrest Type
DOB 4/20/1995
Height 6.0
Weight 235
Arrest Date Time 2022-10-05 08:41:00
Court Case 19CR236718
Charge Description POSS STOLEN GOODS/PROP (F)
Bond Amount 500

Name JOHNSON, TRAVIS
Arrest Type
DOB 8/27/1987
Height 5.11
Weight 180
Arrest Date Time 2022-10-05 09:44:00
Court Case 22CR311901
Charge Description POSSESS DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
Bond Amount 300

Name BIVENS, ANDREW LAMAR
Arrest Type
DOB 1/14/1997
Height 5.10
Weight 150
Arrest Date Time 2022-10-05 00:32:00
Court Case 22CR311641
Charge Description ASSAULT ON A FEMALE
Bond Amount 500