Below are the Union County arrests for 10-05-2022. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name Polk, Barry Ann
Arrest Date 10/05/2022
Court Case
Charge Dwlr Non Impaired Rev (M),
Description Polk, Barry Ann (B /F/49) Arrest on chrg of Dwlr Non Impaired Rev (M), at Nc 16/blyth Mill Rd, Waxhaw, NC, on 10/5/2022 14:40.
Arresting Officer Price, D

Name Sanderson, Daniel Neil
Arrest Date 10/05/2022
Court Case
Charge 1) Dwlr Impaired Rev (M), 2) Probation Violation (F), And 3) Probation Violation (M),
Description Sanderson, Daniel Neil (W /M/45) Arrest on chrg of 1) Dwlr Impaired Rev (M), 2) Probation Violation (F), and 3) Probation Violation (M), at 400-BLK Dr Mlk Jr Way, Gastonia, NC, on 10/5/2022 18:10.
Arresting Officer Ingram, J L

Name Talbert, Tyler Vaughn
Arrest Date 10/05/2022
Court Case
Charge Weekender (M),
Description Talbert, Tyler Vaughn (W /M/31) Arrest on chrg of Weekender (M), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 10/5/2022 19:55.
Arresting Officer Carswell, K A

Name Casarrubia, Eduardo
Arrest Date 10/05/2022
Court Case 202207103
Charge Consume Alcohol < 19 (M),
Description Casarrubia, Eduardo (W /M/19) Arrest on chrg of Consume Alcohol < 19 (M), at 1500-BLK Citrus Dr, Monroe, NC, on 10/5/2022 21:30.
Arresting Officer Mason, A M

Name Mcgriff, Tahj Antonio
Arrest Date 10/05/2022
Court Case
Charge Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (Rdo) (M),
Description Mcgriff, Tahj Antonio (B /M/23) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (rdo) (M), at 4700-BLK John Craig Rd, Waxhaw, NC, on 10/5/2022 22:43.
Arresting Officer Hodgson, T C

Name Kalczuk, Kevin Michael
Arrest Date 10/05/2022
Court Case
Charge 1) Carried Handgun In After Prohibited Or Consuming (M) And 2) Driving While Impaired (M),
Description Kalczuk, Kevin Michael (W /M/44) Arrest on chrg of 1) Carried Handgun In After Prohibited Or Consuming (M) and 2) Driving While Impaired (M), at 4500-BLK Waxhaw Marvin Rd/helmsworth Dr, Waxhaw, NC, on 10/5/2022 00:07.
Arresting Officer Whetstone, C