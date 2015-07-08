Below are the Union County arrests for 10-05-2022. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Polk, Barry Ann
|Arrest Date
|10/05/2022
|Court Case
|Charge
|Dwlr Non Impaired Rev (M),
|Description
|Polk, Barry Ann (B /F/49) Arrest on chrg of Dwlr Non Impaired Rev (M), at Nc 16/blyth Mill Rd, Waxhaw, NC, on 10/5/2022 14:40.
|Arresting Officer
|Price, D
|Name
|Sanderson, Daniel Neil
|Arrest Date
|10/05/2022
|Court Case
|Charge
|1) Dwlr Impaired Rev (M), 2) Probation Violation (F), And 3) Probation Violation (M),
|Description
|Sanderson, Daniel Neil (W /M/45) Arrest on chrg of 1) Dwlr Impaired Rev (M), 2) Probation Violation (F), and 3) Probation Violation (M), at 400-BLK Dr Mlk Jr Way, Gastonia, NC, on 10/5/2022 18:10.
|Arresting Officer
|Ingram, J L
|Name
|Talbert, Tyler Vaughn
|Arrest Date
|10/05/2022
|Court Case
|Charge
|Weekender (M),
|Description
|Talbert, Tyler Vaughn (W /M/31) Arrest on chrg of Weekender (M), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 10/5/2022 19:55.
|Arresting Officer
|Carswell, K A
|Name
|Casarrubia, Eduardo
|Arrest Date
|10/05/2022
|Court Case
|202207103
|Charge
|Consume Alcohol < 19 (M),
|Description
|Casarrubia, Eduardo (W /M/19) Arrest on chrg of Consume Alcohol < 19 (M), at 1500-BLK Citrus Dr, Monroe, NC, on 10/5/2022 21:30.
|Arresting Officer
|Mason, A M
|Name
|Mcgriff, Tahj Antonio
|Arrest Date
|10/05/2022
|Court Case
|Charge
|Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (Rdo) (M),
|Description
|Mcgriff, Tahj Antonio (B /M/23) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (rdo) (M), at 4700-BLK John Craig Rd, Waxhaw, NC, on 10/5/2022 22:43.
|Arresting Officer
|Hodgson, T C
|Name
|Kalczuk, Kevin Michael
|Arrest Date
|10/05/2022
|Court Case
|Charge
|1) Carried Handgun In After Prohibited Or Consuming (M) And 2) Driving While Impaired (M),
|Description
|Kalczuk, Kevin Michael (W /M/44) Arrest on chrg of 1) Carried Handgun In After Prohibited Or Consuming (M) and 2) Driving While Impaired (M), at 4500-BLK Waxhaw Marvin Rd/helmsworth Dr, Waxhaw, NC, on 10/5/2022 00:07.
|Arresting Officer
|Whetstone, C