Below are the CMPD arrests for 10-06-2022 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|BRANTLEY, JERALD LEVETT
|Arrest Type
|DOB
|5/31/1992
|Height
|5.8
|Weight
|150
|Arrest Date Time
|2022-10-06 09:35:00
|Court Case
|22CR312675-1
|Charge Description
|RESISTING PUBLIC OFFICER
|Bond Amount
|1500
|Name
|ORELLANA, RICXY MABEL
|Arrest Type
|DOB
|12/12/2001
|Height
|5.3
|Weight
|110
|Arrest Date Time
|2022-10-06 14:46:00
|Court Case
|21CR225180
|Charge Description
|SIMPLE ASSAULT
|Bond Amount
|500
|Name
|MCFADDEN, MARGOLO
|Arrest Type
|DOB
|11/16/1985
|Height
|5.8
|Weight
|160
|Arrest Date Time
|2022-10-06 08:39:00
|Court Case
|22CR100220
|Charge Description
|ASSAULT ON A FEMALE
|Bond Amount
|30000
|Name
|SPRINGS, TYSHAN DOMINIC
|Arrest Type
|DOB
|1/26/2003
|Height
|6.0
|Weight
|165
|Arrest Date Time
|2022-10-06 14:00:00
|Court Case
|22CR288047
|Charge Description
|BREAKING OR ENTERING (M)
|Bond Amount
|500
|Name
|MILLER, KENNETH EDWARD
|Arrest Type
|DOB
|9/14/1964
|Height
|5.10
|Weight
|175
|Arrest Date Time
|2022-10-06 09:33:00
|Court Case
|21CR729242
|Charge Description
|STOLEN GOODS – POSSESSION OF (MISDEMEANO
|Bond Amount
|500
|Name
|STURDIVANT, TERANCE RASHOD
|Arrest Type
|DOB
|4/12/1991
|Height
|5.11
|Weight
|190
|Arrest Date Time
|2022-10-06 13:18:00
|Court Case
|22CR312628
|Charge Description
|HABITUAL LARCENY
|Bond Amount
|5000