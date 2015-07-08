Below are the Union County arrests for 10-06-2022. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name Byrams, Clifton Tyron
Arrest Date 10/06/2022
Court Case
Charge Felony-Probation Violation (F),
Description Byrams, Clifton Tyron (B /M/37) Arrest on chrg of Felony-probation Violation (F), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 10/6/2022 18:19.
Arresting Officer Carswell, K A

Name Rushing, Barry Tyquan
Arrest Date 10/06/2022
Court Case
Charge Assault By Pointing Gun (M),
Description Rushing, Barry Tyquan (B /M/20) Arrest on chrg of Assault By Pointing Gun (M), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 10/6/2022 18:45.
Arresting Officer Castrogiovanni, C T

Name Brown, Amaryia
Arrest Date 10/06/2022
Court Case
Charge Simple Assault (M),
Description Brown, Amaryia (B /F/20) Arrest on chrg of Simple Assault (M), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 10/6/2022 18:47.
Arresting Officer Castrogiovanni, C T

Name Diggs, John Ingram
Arrest Date 10/06/2022
Court Case
Charge Felony Probation Violation (F),
Description Diggs, John Ingram (W /M/41) Arrest on chrg of Felony Probation Violation (F), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 10/6/2022 19:30.
Arresting Officer Eubanks, C A

Name Straing, Lachanda Euchieka
Arrest Date 10/06/2022
Court Case 202206337
Charge Criminal Summons (M),
Description Straing, Lachanda Euchieka (B /F/43) Arrest on chrg of Criminal Summons (M), at 4600-BLK Us-74 W, Monroe, NC, on 10/6/2022 23:42.
Arresting Officer Beckham, A

Name Harrison, Jacquilyn Servillon
Arrest Date 10/06/2022
Court Case 202207106
Charge 1) Driving While Impaired (M) And 2) Fail Maintain Lane Control (M),
Description Harrison, Jacquilyn Servillon (W /F/32) Arrest on chrg of 1) Driving While Impaired (M) and 2) Fail Maintain Lane Control (M), at 4300-BLK W Hwy 74, Monroe, NC, on 10/6/2022 01:33.
Arresting Officer Martinez, D E