Below are the Union County arrests for 10-06-2022. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Byrams, Clifton Tyron
|Arrest Date
|10/06/2022
|Court Case
|Charge
|Felony-Probation Violation (F),
|Description
|Byrams, Clifton Tyron (B /M/37) Arrest on chrg of Felony-probation Violation (F), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 10/6/2022 18:19.
|Arresting Officer
|Carswell, K A
|Name
|Rushing, Barry Tyquan
|Arrest Date
|10/06/2022
|Court Case
|Charge
|Assault By Pointing Gun (M),
|Description
|Rushing, Barry Tyquan (B /M/20) Arrest on chrg of Assault By Pointing Gun (M), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 10/6/2022 18:45.
|Arresting Officer
|Castrogiovanni, C T
|Name
|Brown, Amaryia
|Arrest Date
|10/06/2022
|Court Case
|Charge
|Simple Assault (M),
|Description
|Brown, Amaryia (B /F/20) Arrest on chrg of Simple Assault (M), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 10/6/2022 18:47.
|Arresting Officer
|Castrogiovanni, C T
|Name
|Diggs, John Ingram
|Arrest Date
|10/06/2022
|Court Case
|Charge
|Felony Probation Violation (F),
|Description
|Diggs, John Ingram (W /M/41) Arrest on chrg of Felony Probation Violation (F), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 10/6/2022 19:30.
|Arresting Officer
|Eubanks, C A
|Name
|Straing, Lachanda Euchieka
|Arrest Date
|10/06/2022
|Court Case
|202206337
|Charge
|Criminal Summons (M),
|Description
|Straing, Lachanda Euchieka (B /F/43) Arrest on chrg of Criminal Summons (M), at 4600-BLK Us-74 W, Monroe, NC, on 10/6/2022 23:42.
|Arresting Officer
|Beckham, A
|Name
|Harrison, Jacquilyn Servillon
|Arrest Date
|10/06/2022
|Court Case
|202207106
|Charge
|1) Driving While Impaired (M) And 2) Fail Maintain Lane Control (M),
|Description
|Harrison, Jacquilyn Servillon (W /F/32) Arrest on chrg of 1) Driving While Impaired (M) and 2) Fail Maintain Lane Control (M), at 4300-BLK W Hwy 74, Monroe, NC, on 10/6/2022 01:33.
|Arresting Officer
|Martinez, D E