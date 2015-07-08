Below are the Union County arrests for 10-07-2022. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Priest, Roger Blain
|Arrest Date
|10-07-2022
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|Priest, Roger Blain (W /M/23) VICTIM of Bel / Theft From Motor Vehicle (C), at 2500-BLK W Roosevelt Blvd, Monroe, NC, between 02:01, 10/7/2022 and 03:22, 10/7/2022. Reported: 03:22, 10/7/2022.
|Arresting Officer
|Craig, A L
|Name
|Rushing, La-run Ray`shem
|Arrest Date
|10/07/2022
|Court Case
|Charge
|Probation Violation (F),
|Description
|Rushing, La-run Ray`shem (B /M/30) Arrest on chrg of Probation Violation (F), at 2600-BLK Nelda Dr, Monroe, NC, on 10/7/2022 07:50.
|Arresting Officer
|Flieger, T C
|Name
|Express Mart VICTIM of Breaking/entering-felony
|Arrest Date
|10-07-2022
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|Express Mart VICTIM of Breaking/entering-felony (C), at 400-BLK Patton Av, Monroe, NC, between 00:08, 10/7/2022 and 09:10, 10/7/2022. Reported: 09:10, 10/7/2022.
|Arresting Officer
|Shea, T
|Name
|Hill, Timothy Scott
|Arrest Date
|10/07/2022
|Court Case
|Charge
|Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (Dwlr Not Impaired Rev) (M),
|Description
|Hill, Timothy Scott (W /M/32) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (dwlr Not Impaired Rev) (M), at 400-BLK N Main St, Monroe, NC, on 10/7/2022 09:38.
|Arresting Officer
|Jacobs, L M
|Name
|Nophsker, Dylan Thomas
|Arrest Date
|10/07/2022
|Court Case
|Charge
|Probation Violation (M),
|Description
|Nophsker, Dylan Thomas (W /M/32) Arrest on chrg of Probation Violation (M), at 400-BLK N Main St, Monroe, NC, on 10/7/2022 10:22.
|Arresting Officer
|Hargette, A W
|Name
|Linden, Dennis Patrick
|Arrest Date
|10/07/2022
|Court Case
|Charge
|Dwlr Non Impaired Rev (M),
|Description
|Linden, Dennis Patrick (W /M/43) Arrest on chrg of Dwlr Non Impaired Rev (M), at 1000-BLK Kemble St/s Providence Rd, Waxhaw, NC, on 10/7/2022 11:01.
|Arresting Officer
|Jennings, K