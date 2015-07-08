Below are the Union County arrests for 10-07-2022. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name Priest, Roger Blain
Arrest Date 10-07-2022
Court Case
Charge
Description Priest, Roger Blain (W /M/23) VICTIM of Bel / Theft From Motor Vehicle (C), at 2500-BLK W Roosevelt Blvd, Monroe, NC, between 02:01, 10/7/2022 and 03:22, 10/7/2022. Reported: 03:22, 10/7/2022.
Arresting Officer Craig, A L

Name Rushing, La-run Ray`shem
Arrest Date 10/07/2022
Court Case
Charge Probation Violation (F),
Description Rushing, La-run Ray`shem (B /M/30) Arrest on chrg of Probation Violation (F), at 2600-BLK Nelda Dr, Monroe, NC, on 10/7/2022 07:50.
Arresting Officer Flieger, T C

Name Express Mart VICTIM of Breaking/entering-felony
Arrest Date 10-07-2022
Court Case
Charge
Description Express Mart VICTIM of Breaking/entering-felony (C), at 400-BLK Patton Av, Monroe, NC, between 00:08, 10/7/2022 and 09:10, 10/7/2022. Reported: 09:10, 10/7/2022.
Arresting Officer Shea, T

Name Hill, Timothy Scott
Arrest Date 10/07/2022
Court Case
Charge Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (Dwlr Not Impaired Rev) (M),
Description Hill, Timothy Scott (W /M/32) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (dwlr Not Impaired Rev) (M), at 400-BLK N Main St, Monroe, NC, on 10/7/2022 09:38.
Arresting Officer Jacobs, L M

Name Nophsker, Dylan Thomas
Arrest Date 10/07/2022
Court Case
Charge Probation Violation (M),
Description Nophsker, Dylan Thomas (W /M/32) Arrest on chrg of Probation Violation (M), at 400-BLK N Main St, Monroe, NC, on 10/7/2022 10:22.
Arresting Officer Hargette, A W

Name Linden, Dennis Patrick
Arrest Date 10/07/2022
Court Case
Charge Dwlr Non Impaired Rev (M),
Description Linden, Dennis Patrick (W /M/43) Arrest on chrg of Dwlr Non Impaired Rev (M), at 1000-BLK Kemble St/s Providence Rd, Waxhaw, NC, on 10/7/2022 11:01.
Arresting Officer Jennings, K