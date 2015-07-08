Below are the CMPD arrests for 10-08-2022 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name GEE, JOHN PAUL
Arrest Type TRAFFIC
DOB 8/15/1995
Height 6.0
Weight 145
Arrest Date Time 2022-10-08 04:49:00
Court Case 22CR314372
Charge Description DRIVING WHILE IMPAIRED
Bond Amount 0

Name DUNCAN, DAVID JOE
Arrest Type
DOB 6/21/1939
Height 6.2
Weight 180
Arrest Date Time 2022-10-08 10:59:00
Court Case 22CR314449
Charge Description ASSAULT ON A FEMALE
Bond Amount 0

Name HESTER, MITCHELL BERNARD
Arrest Type
DOB 7/27/1991
Height 5.10
Weight 210
Arrest Date Time 2022-10-08 08:13:00
Court Case 22CR314411-1
Charge Description MISDEMEANOR LARCENY
Bond Amount 1000

Name LEAL-GUTIERREZ, HUGO CESAR
Arrest Type
DOB 1/21/1991
Height 5.9
Weight 180
Arrest Date Time 2022-10-08 09:00:00
Court Case 22CR314421
Charge Description DV PROTECTIVE ORDER VIOLATION
Bond Amount 0

Name MAYWEATHER, KEVIN LEWIS
Arrest Type
DOB 8/9/1982
Height 5.8
Weight 240
Arrest Date Time 2022-10-08 05:00:00
Court Case 22CR314383-1
Charge Description BREAKING AND OR ENTERING (F)
Bond Amount 15000

Name SPEARS, BRANDON JEFFERY
Arrest Type
DOB 11/15/1982
Height 6.0
Weight 172
Arrest Date Time 2022-10-08 08:39:00
Court Case 19CRS222625
Charge Description ASSAULT WITH A DEADLY WEAPON
Bond Amount 10000