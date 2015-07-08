Below are the Union County arrests for 10-08-2022. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Simpson, Christopher Wayne
|Arrest Date
|10/08/2022
|Court Case
|Charge
|Assault On Female (M),
|Description
|Simpson, Christopher Wayne (W /M/33) Arrest on chrg of Assault On Female (M), at 800-BLK E 4th St., Charlotte, NC, on 10/8/2022 18:00.
|Arresting Officer
|Workman, J I
|Name
|Clontz, Janet Lynne
|Arrest Date
|10/08/2022
|Court Case
|Charge
|Weekender (M),
|Description
|Clontz, Janet Lynne (W /F/56) Arrest on chrg of Weekender (M), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 10/8/2022 20:00.
|Arresting Officer
|Childs, C C
|Name
|Ross, John Simeon
|Arrest Date
|10/08/2022
|Court Case
|Charge
|Weekender (M),
|Description
|Ross, John Simeon (W /M/35) Arrest on chrg of Weekender (M), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 10/8/2022 20:00.
|Arresting Officer
|Workman, J I
|Name
|Collins, Marcius O`brian
|Arrest Date
|10/08/2022
|Court Case
|Charge
|Weekender (M),
|Description
|Collins, Marcius O`brian (B /M/28) Arrest on chrg of Weekender (M), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 10/8/2022 20:00.
|Arresting Officer
|Childs, C C
|Name
|Holloway, Braydan Shayanne
|Arrest Date
|10/08/2022
|Court Case
|202206366
|Charge
|Unauthorized Use Of Motor Vehicle (M),
|Description
|Holloway, Braydan Shayanne (B /F/27) Arrest on chrg of Unauthorized Use Of Motor Vehicle (M), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 10/8/2022 00:53.
|Arresting Officer
|Lopez, S
|Name
|Miranda, Jose Luis D
|Arrest Date
|10/08/2022
|Court Case
|Charge
|Driving While Impaired (M),
|Description
|Miranda, Jose Luis D (W /M/35) Arrest on chrg of Driving While Impaired (M), at Sr 1007, Monroe, NC, on 10/8/2022 05:24.
|Arresting Officer
|Gaughran, K E