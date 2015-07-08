Below are the Union County arrests for 10-08-2022. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name Simpson, Christopher Wayne
Arrest Date 10/08/2022
Court Case
Charge Assault On Female (M),
Description Simpson, Christopher Wayne (W /M/33) Arrest on chrg of Assault On Female (M), at 800-BLK E 4th St., Charlotte, NC, on 10/8/2022 18:00.
Arresting Officer Workman, J I

Name Clontz, Janet Lynne
Arrest Date 10/08/2022
Court Case
Charge Weekender (M),
Description Clontz, Janet Lynne (W /F/56) Arrest on chrg of Weekender (M), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 10/8/2022 20:00.
Arresting Officer Childs, C C

Name Ross, John Simeon
Arrest Date 10/08/2022
Court Case
Charge Weekender (M),
Description Ross, John Simeon (W /M/35) Arrest on chrg of Weekender (M), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 10/8/2022 20:00.
Arresting Officer Workman, J I

Name Collins, Marcius O`brian
Arrest Date 10/08/2022
Court Case
Charge Weekender (M),
Description Collins, Marcius O`brian (B /M/28) Arrest on chrg of Weekender (M), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 10/8/2022 20:00.
Arresting Officer Childs, C C

Name Holloway, Braydan Shayanne
Arrest Date 10/08/2022
Court Case 202206366
Charge Unauthorized Use Of Motor Vehicle (M),
Description Holloway, Braydan Shayanne (B /F/27) Arrest on chrg of Unauthorized Use Of Motor Vehicle (M), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 10/8/2022 00:53.
Arresting Officer Lopez, S

Name Miranda, Jose Luis D
Arrest Date 10/08/2022
Court Case
Charge Driving While Impaired (M),
Description Miranda, Jose Luis D (W /M/35) Arrest on chrg of Driving While Impaired (M), at Sr 1007, Monroe, NC, on 10/8/2022 05:24.
Arresting Officer Gaughran, K E