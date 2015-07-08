Below are the CMPD arrests for 10-09-2022 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name THURSTON, SHAWN
Arrest Type MISDEMEANOR
DOB 3/28/1995
Height 6.0
Weight 235
Arrest Date Time 2022-10-09 00:18:00
Court Case 19CR083192-100
Charge Description INJURY TO PERSONAL PROPERTY
Bond Amount 0

Name JOHNSON, RAEKWON JEROME
Arrest Type
DOB 1/21/1995
Height 6.2
Weight 250
Arrest Date Time 2022-10-09 14:44:00
Court Case 22CR315312-01
Charge Description POSSESSION OF FIREARM BY FELON
Bond Amount 5000

Name BURTON, SHAQUIAH LASHAY
Arrest Type TRAFFIC
DOB 10/25/1988
Height 5.5
Weight 110
Arrest Date Time 2022-10-09 00:15:00
Court Case 22CR314981
Charge Description DRIVING WHILE IMPAIRED
Bond Amount 0

Name LOWERY, TORMEKO DARNELL
Arrest Type
DOB 11/7/1996
Height 5.10
Weight 150
Arrest Date Time 2022-10-09 15:18:00
Court Case 22CR315321
Charge Description ASSAULT ON A FEMALE
Bond Amount 2500

Name GRIER, ERICA MONIQUE
Arrest Type TRAFFIC
DOB 5/28/1982
Height 5.6
Weight 197
Arrest Date Time 2022-10-09 01:26:00
Court Case 22CR315063
Charge Description DRIVING WHILE IMPAIRED
Bond Amount

Name
Arrest Type
DOB
Height .
Weight
Arrest Date Time 2022-10-09 13:28:07
Court Case 22CR219697
Charge Description ASSAULT BY STRANGULATION
Bond Amount 0