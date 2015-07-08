Below are the CMPD arrests for 10-09-2022 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|THURSTON, SHAWN
|Arrest Type
|MISDEMEANOR
|DOB
|3/28/1995
|Height
|6.0
|Weight
|235
|Arrest Date Time
|2022-10-09 00:18:00
|Court Case
|19CR083192-100
|Charge Description
|INJURY TO PERSONAL PROPERTY
|Bond Amount
|0
|Name
|JOHNSON, RAEKWON JEROME
|Arrest Type
|DOB
|1/21/1995
|Height
|6.2
|Weight
|250
|Arrest Date Time
|2022-10-09 14:44:00
|Court Case
|22CR315312-01
|Charge Description
|POSSESSION OF FIREARM BY FELON
|Bond Amount
|5000
|Name
|BURTON, SHAQUIAH LASHAY
|Arrest Type
|TRAFFIC
|DOB
|10/25/1988
|Height
|5.5
|Weight
|110
|Arrest Date Time
|2022-10-09 00:15:00
|Court Case
|22CR314981
|Charge Description
|DRIVING WHILE IMPAIRED
|Bond Amount
|0
|Name
|LOWERY, TORMEKO DARNELL
|Arrest Type
|DOB
|11/7/1996
|Height
|5.10
|Weight
|150
|Arrest Date Time
|2022-10-09 15:18:00
|Court Case
|22CR315321
|Charge Description
|ASSAULT ON A FEMALE
|Bond Amount
|2500
|Name
|GRIER, ERICA MONIQUE
|Arrest Type
|TRAFFIC
|DOB
|5/28/1982
|Height
|5.6
|Weight
|197
|Arrest Date Time
|2022-10-09 01:26:00
|Court Case
|22CR315063
|Charge Description
|DRIVING WHILE IMPAIRED
|Bond Amount
|Name
|Arrest Type
|DOB
|Height
|.
|Weight
|Arrest Date Time
|2022-10-09 13:28:07
|Court Case
|22CR219697
|Charge Description
|ASSAULT BY STRANGULATION
|Bond Amount
|0