Below are the Union County arrests for 10-09-2022. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Collins, Anthony Lee
|Arrest Date
|10/09/2022
|Court Case
|202206392
|Charge
|Assault On Female (M),
|Description
|Collins, Anthony Lee (B /M/40) Arrest on chrg of Assault On Female (M), at 600-BLK W Roosevelt Blvd, Monroe, NC, on 10/9/2022 08:40.
|Arresting Officer
|Griffin, K
|Name
|Callahan, Shannon William
|Arrest Date
|10/09/2022
|Court Case
|202206393
|Charge
|1) No Operators License (M), 2) Probation Violation (M), And 3) Probation Violation (F),
|Description
|Callahan, Shannon William (W /M/50) Arrest on chrg of 1) No Operators License (M), 2) Probation Violation (M), and 3) Probation Violation (F), at 500-BLK Morgan Mill Rd, Monroe, NC, on 10/9/2022 09:57.
|Arresting Officer
|Horne, C
|Name
|Gardenhire, Jordon Sierra
|Arrest Date
|10/09/2022
|Court Case
|Charge
|Child Abuse – Misd (M),
|Description
|Gardenhire, Jordon Sierra (B /F/21) Arrest on chrg of Child Abuse – Misd (M), at 400-BLK Eagle Bend Dr, Waxhaw, NC, on 10/9/2022 11:29.
|Arresting Officer
|Lesperance, J D
|Name
|Davis, Kimberly Khan
|Arrest Date
|10/09/2022
|Court Case
|Charge
|Simple Assault, M (M),
|Description
|Davis, Kimberly Khan (W /F/56) Arrest on chrg of Simple Assault, M (M), at 6000-BLK Paddle Wheel Ln, Indian Trail, NC, on 10/9/2022 14:28.
|Arresting Officer
|Mcclendon, B R
|Name
|Billett, George William
|Arrest Date
|10/09/2022
|Court Case
|Charge
|Assault On Female (M),
|Description
|Billett, George William (W /M/63) Arrest on chrg of Assault On Female (M), at 6000-BLK Paddle Wheel Ln, Indian Trail, NC, on 10/9/2022 14:28.
|Arresting Officer
|Smith, T C
|Name
|Quiroz-ortiz, Diego Roberto
|Arrest Date
|10/09/2022
|Court Case
|202206385
|Charge
|1) Simple Assault (M) And 2) Resist, Delay, Obstruct (M),
|Description
|Quiroz-ortiz, Diego Roberto (W /M/24) Arrest on chrg of 1) Simple Assault (M) and 2) Resist, Delay, Obstruct (M), at 700-BLK N Sutherland Av, Monroe, NC, on 10/9/2022 00:00.
|Arresting Officer
|Bower, L