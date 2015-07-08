Below are the CMPD arrests for 10-10-2022 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name LONG, CHRISTOPHER MARTAE
Arrest Type
DOB 9/13/1982
Height 5.10
Weight 200
Arrest Date Time 2022-10-10 11:02:00
Court Case
Charge Description
Bond Amount

Name MCCLAIN, TOMEKA NICHOL
Arrest Type
DOB 5/11/1978
Height 5.4
Weight 170
Arrest Date Time 2022-10-10 14:41:00
Court Case 22CR316083-1
Charge Description SIMPLE ASSAULT
Bond Amount 0

Name DELACRUZ, ADALBERTO DEJESUS
Arrest Type
DOB 12/5/2003
Height 5.9
Weight 170
Arrest Date Time 2022-10-10 10:20:00
Court Case 22CR315862
Charge Description BREAKING OR ENTERING (M)
Bond Amount 0

Name MCCLELLAND, KEILAN TREQUAN
Arrest Type
DOB 8/12/1998
Height 5.08
Weight 175
Arrest Date Time 2022-10-10 00:00:00
Court Case 22CR011100
Charge Description POSSESS MARIJUANA UP TO 1/2 OZ
Bond Amount 500

Name EDWARDS, JAWAUN DAVOCHI
Arrest Type
DOB 11/29/1999
Height 5.06
Weight 180
Arrest Date Time 2022-10-10 00:00:00
Court Case 21CRS229342
Charge Description BREAKING AND OR ENTERING (F)
Bond Amount 0

Name WEATHER, ANTWINE ROBERT
Arrest Type
DOB 6/20/1985
Height 5.09
Weight 240
Arrest Date Time 2022-10-10 00:00:00
Court Case 22CR222110
Charge Description SIMPLE ASSAULT
Bond Amount 0