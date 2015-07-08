Below are the Union County arrests for 10-10-2022. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name Gravitte, John C
Arrest Date 10/10/2022
Court Case
Charge Writ (M),
Description Gravitte, John C (W /M/51) Arrest on chrg of Writ (M), at 100-BLK N Washington Street, Wadesboro, NC, on 10/10/2022 12:20.
Arresting Officer Furr, L M

Name Alejandre, Cortez Samuel
Arrest Date 10/10/2022
Court Case
Charge Possess Marij Paraphernalia (M),
Description Alejandre, Cortez Samuel (W /M/21) Arrest on chrg of Possess Marij Paraphernalia (M), at 3800-BLK Old Camden Rd/mill Creek Church Rd, Unionville, NC, on 10/10/2022 13:06.
Arresting Officer Furr, J C

Name Beaver, Justin Matthew
Arrest Date 10/10/2022
Court Case
Charge Violation Domestic Violence Protection Order (M),
Description Beaver, Justin Matthew (W /M/45) Arrest on chrg of Violation Domestic Violence Protection Order (M), at 7900-BLK Pleasant Hill Church Rd, Marshville, NC, on 10/10/2022 13:19.
Arresting Officer Castrogiovanni, C T

Name Passmore, Owen Philip
Arrest Date 10/10/2022
Court Case
Charge Governor`S Warrant For Arrest (F),
Description Passmore, Owen Philip (B /M/42) Arrest on chrg of Governor`s Warrant For Arrest (F), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 10/10/2022 14:05.
Arresting Officer Pressley, J B

Name Allen, Prentice Ignatious
Arrest Date 10/10/2022
Court Case
Charge Writ (F),
Description Allen, Prentice Ignatious (B /M/28) Arrest on chrg of Writ (F), at 800-BLK 4th Streets, Charlotte, NC, on 10/10/2022 14:11.
Arresting Officer Ingram, J L

Name Bishop, Shane
Arrest Date 10/10/2022
Court Case 202207212
Charge 1) Awdw Other Weapon (M), 2) Possess Sch Vi Cs (M), And 3) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M),
Description Bishop, Shane (W /M/25) Arrest on chrg of 1) Awdw Other Weapon (M), 2) Possess Sch Vi Cs (M), and 3) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M), at Old Waxhaw Monroe, Waxhaw, NC, on 10/10/2022 00:17.
Arresting Officer Rivas, R J