Below are the Union County arrests for 10-10-2022. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Gravitte, John C
|Arrest Date
|10/10/2022
|Court Case
|Charge
|Writ (M),
|Description
|Gravitte, John C (W /M/51) Arrest on chrg of Writ (M), at 100-BLK N Washington Street, Wadesboro, NC, on 10/10/2022 12:20.
|Arresting Officer
|Furr, L M
|Name
|Alejandre, Cortez Samuel
|Arrest Date
|10/10/2022
|Court Case
|Charge
|Possess Marij Paraphernalia (M),
|Description
|Alejandre, Cortez Samuel (W /M/21) Arrest on chrg of Possess Marij Paraphernalia (M), at 3800-BLK Old Camden Rd/mill Creek Church Rd, Unionville, NC, on 10/10/2022 13:06.
|Arresting Officer
|Furr, J C
|Name
|Beaver, Justin Matthew
|Arrest Date
|10/10/2022
|Court Case
|Charge
|Violation Domestic Violence Protection Order (M),
|Description
|Beaver, Justin Matthew (W /M/45) Arrest on chrg of Violation Domestic Violence Protection Order (M), at 7900-BLK Pleasant Hill Church Rd, Marshville, NC, on 10/10/2022 13:19.
|Arresting Officer
|Castrogiovanni, C T
|Name
|Passmore, Owen Philip
|Arrest Date
|10/10/2022
|Court Case
|Charge
|Governor`S Warrant For Arrest (F),
|Description
|Passmore, Owen Philip (B /M/42) Arrest on chrg of Governor`s Warrant For Arrest (F), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 10/10/2022 14:05.
|Arresting Officer
|Pressley, J B
|Name
|Allen, Prentice Ignatious
|Arrest Date
|10/10/2022
|Court Case
|Charge
|Writ (F),
|Description
|Allen, Prentice Ignatious (B /M/28) Arrest on chrg of Writ (F), at 800-BLK 4th Streets, Charlotte, NC, on 10/10/2022 14:11.
|Arresting Officer
|Ingram, J L
|Name
|Bishop, Shane
|Arrest Date
|10/10/2022
|Court Case
|202207212
|Charge
|1) Awdw Other Weapon (M), 2) Possess Sch Vi Cs (M), And 3) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M),
|Description
|Bishop, Shane (W /M/25) Arrest on chrg of 1) Awdw Other Weapon (M), 2) Possess Sch Vi Cs (M), and 3) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M), at Old Waxhaw Monroe, Waxhaw, NC, on 10/10/2022 00:17.
|Arresting Officer
|Rivas, R J