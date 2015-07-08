Below are the CMPD arrests for 10-11-2022 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name ERB, ZACHERY RYAN
Arrest Type
DOB 4/20/1994
Height 6.0
Weight 185
Arrest Date Time 2022-10-11 10:22:00
Court Case 20CR730675
Charge Description ASSAULT WITH A DEADLY WEAPON
Bond Amount 500

Name MORRISON, LABRITTANY
Arrest Type
DOB 11/5/1988
Height 5.2
Weight 140
Arrest Date Time 2022-10-11 15:00:00
Court Case 22CR202747
Charge Description RESISTING PUBLIC OFFICER
Bond Amount 5000

Name GIBSON, JENNIFER HOPE
Arrest Type MISDEMEANOR
DOB 1/10/1991
Height 5.9
Weight 180
Arrest Date Time 2022-10-11 11:23:00
Court Case 22CR316059
Charge Description INJURY TO PERSONAL PROPERTY
Bond Amount 0

Name LUNDY, RAHMEL MAURICE
Arrest Type MISDEMEANOR – CLASS 2
DOB 4/6/1991
Height 6.0
Weight 220
Arrest Date Time 2022-10-11 08:23:00
Court Case 22CR707905-01
Charge Description DRIVE/ALLOW MV NO REGISTRATION
Bond Amount 1

Name MASON, JIM
Arrest Type
DOB 8/22/1959
Height 5.11
Weight 200
Arrest Date Time 2022-10-11 09:15:00
Court Case 22CR316628
Charge Description HABITUAL LARCENY
Bond Amount 2500

Name CORNWELL, MICHAEL ANTHONY
Arrest Type Non-Arrest
DOB 6/15/1995
Height 5.7
Weight 160
Arrest Date Time 2022-10-11 12:35:00
Court Case
Charge Description Bond Term
Bond Amount