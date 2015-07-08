Below are the CMPD arrests for 10-11-2022 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|ERB, ZACHERY RYAN
|Arrest Type
|DOB
|4/20/1994
|Height
|6.0
|Weight
|185
|Arrest Date Time
|2022-10-11 10:22:00
|Court Case
|20CR730675
|Charge Description
|ASSAULT WITH A DEADLY WEAPON
|Bond Amount
|500
|Name
|MORRISON, LABRITTANY
|Arrest Type
|DOB
|11/5/1988
|Height
|5.2
|Weight
|140
|Arrest Date Time
|2022-10-11 15:00:00
|Court Case
|22CR202747
|Charge Description
|RESISTING PUBLIC OFFICER
|Bond Amount
|5000
|Name
|GIBSON, JENNIFER HOPE
|Arrest Type
|MISDEMEANOR
|DOB
|1/10/1991
|Height
|5.9
|Weight
|180
|Arrest Date Time
|2022-10-11 11:23:00
|Court Case
|22CR316059
|Charge Description
|INJURY TO PERSONAL PROPERTY
|Bond Amount
|0
|Name
|LUNDY, RAHMEL MAURICE
|Arrest Type
|MISDEMEANOR – CLASS 2
|DOB
|4/6/1991
|Height
|6.0
|Weight
|220
|Arrest Date Time
|2022-10-11 08:23:00
|Court Case
|22CR707905-01
|Charge Description
|DRIVE/ALLOW MV NO REGISTRATION
|Bond Amount
|1
|Name
|MASON, JIM
|Arrest Type
|DOB
|8/22/1959
|Height
|5.11
|Weight
|200
|Arrest Date Time
|2022-10-11 09:15:00
|Court Case
|22CR316628
|Charge Description
|HABITUAL LARCENY
|Bond Amount
|2500
|Name
|CORNWELL, MICHAEL ANTHONY
|Arrest Type
|Non-Arrest
|DOB
|6/15/1995
|Height
|5.7
|Weight
|160
|Arrest Date Time
|2022-10-11 12:35:00
