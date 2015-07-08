Below are the Union County arrests for 10-11-2022. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Johnson, James Howard
|Arrest Date
|10/11/2022
|Court Case
|202207267
|Charge
|1) Driving While Impaired (M), 2) Open Cont After Cons Alc 1St (M), 3) Dwlr Non Impaired Rev (M), 4) Reckless Driving To Endanger (M), And 5) Speeding (M),
|Description
|Johnson, James Howard (B /M/38) Arrest on chrg of 1) Driving While Impaired (M), 2) Open Cont After Cons Alc 1st (M), 3) Dwlr Non Impaired Rev (M), 4) Reckless Driving To Endanger (M), and 5) Speeding (M), at 2600-BLK E Monroe Expy, Wingate, NC, on 10/11/2022 17:45.
|Arresting Officer
|Weatherman, J W
|Name
|Bennett, Tera Leigh
|Arrest Date
|10/11/2022
|Court Case
|Charge
|Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M),
|Description
|Bennett, Tera Leigh (W /F/46) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M), at 4300-BLK Hillside Dr, Mint Hill, NC, on 10/11/2022 01:21.
|Arresting Officer
|Edwards, J E
|Name
|Mcelroy, Justin Charles
|Arrest Date
|10/11/2022
|Court Case
|Charge
|1) Intoxicated And Disruptive (M) And 2) Resist, Delay, Obstruct (M),
|Description
|Mcelroy, Justin Charles (W /M/37) Arrest on chrg of 1) Intoxicated And Disruptive (M) and 2) Resist, Delay, Obstruct (M), at 9800-BLK Concord Hwy, Fairview, NC, on 10/11/2022 18:44.
|Arresting Officer
|Keziah, A L
|Name
|Davis, Mark Austin
|Arrest Date
|10/11/2022
|Court Case
|Charge
|1) Speeding To Elude Arrest (F) And 2) No Operators License (M),
|Description
|Davis, Mark Austin (B /M/42) Arrest on chrg of 1) Speeding To Elude Arrest (F) and 2) No Operators License (M), at 200-BLK Boyd Evans Rd, Pageland, SC, on 10/11/2022 03:55.
|Arresting Officer
|Peralta, M R
|Name
|Ingram, Varya Tashunda
|Arrest Date
|10/11/2022
|Court Case
|202207271
|Charge
|1) Driving While Impaired (M), 2) Speeding (M), And 3) Dwlr Impaired Rev (M),
|Description
|Ingram, Varya Tashunda (B /F/43) Arrest on chrg of 1) Driving While Impaired (M), 2) Speeding (M), and 3) Dwlr Impaired Rev (M), at 7200-BLK E Marshville Blvd, Marshville, NC, on 10/11/2022 18:57.
|Arresting Officer
|Martinez, D E
|Name
|Austin, Mark Davis
|Arrest Date
|10/11/2022
|Court Case
|202207244
|Charge
|1) Injury To Personal Property (M), 2) Speeding To Elude Arrest (F), And 3) No Operators License (M),
|Description
|Austin, Mark Davis (B /M/42) Arrest on chrg of 1) Injury To Personal Property (M), 2) Speeding To Elude Arrest (F), and 3) No Operators License (M), at 200-BLK Boyd Evans Rd, Pageland, SC, on 10/11/2022 05:27.
|Arresting Officer
|Peralta, M R