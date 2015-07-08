Below are the Union County arrests for 10-11-2022. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name Johnson, James Howard
Arrest Date 10/11/2022
Court Case 202207267
Charge 1) Driving While Impaired (M), 2) Open Cont After Cons Alc 1St (M), 3) Dwlr Non Impaired Rev (M), 4) Reckless Driving To Endanger (M), And 5) Speeding (M),
Description Johnson, James Howard (B /M/38) Arrest on chrg of 1) Driving While Impaired (M), 2) Open Cont After Cons Alc 1st (M), 3) Dwlr Non Impaired Rev (M), 4) Reckless Driving To Endanger (M), and 5) Speeding (M), at 2600-BLK E Monroe Expy, Wingate, NC, on 10/11/2022 17:45.
Arresting Officer Weatherman, J W

Name Bennett, Tera Leigh
Arrest Date 10/11/2022
Court Case
Charge Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M),
Description Bennett, Tera Leigh (W /F/46) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M), at 4300-BLK Hillside Dr, Mint Hill, NC, on 10/11/2022 01:21.
Arresting Officer Edwards, J E

Name Mcelroy, Justin Charles
Arrest Date 10/11/2022
Court Case
Charge 1) Intoxicated And Disruptive (M) And 2) Resist, Delay, Obstruct (M),
Description Mcelroy, Justin Charles (W /M/37) Arrest on chrg of 1) Intoxicated And Disruptive (M) and 2) Resist, Delay, Obstruct (M), at 9800-BLK Concord Hwy, Fairview, NC, on 10/11/2022 18:44.
Arresting Officer Keziah, A L

Name Davis, Mark Austin
Arrest Date 10/11/2022
Court Case
Charge 1) Speeding To Elude Arrest (F) And 2) No Operators License (M),
Description Davis, Mark Austin (B /M/42) Arrest on chrg of 1) Speeding To Elude Arrest (F) and 2) No Operators License (M), at 200-BLK Boyd Evans Rd, Pageland, SC, on 10/11/2022 03:55.
Arresting Officer Peralta, M R

Name Ingram, Varya Tashunda
Arrest Date 10/11/2022
Court Case 202207271
Charge 1) Driving While Impaired (M), 2) Speeding (M), And 3) Dwlr Impaired Rev (M),
Description Ingram, Varya Tashunda (B /F/43) Arrest on chrg of 1) Driving While Impaired (M), 2) Speeding (M), and 3) Dwlr Impaired Rev (M), at 7200-BLK E Marshville Blvd, Marshville, NC, on 10/11/2022 18:57.
Arresting Officer Martinez, D E

Name Austin, Mark Davis
Arrest Date 10/11/2022
Court Case 202207244
Charge 1) Injury To Personal Property (M), 2) Speeding To Elude Arrest (F), And 3) No Operators License (M),
Description Austin, Mark Davis (B /M/42) Arrest on chrg of 1) Injury To Personal Property (M), 2) Speeding To Elude Arrest (F), and 3) No Operators License (M), at 200-BLK Boyd Evans Rd, Pageland, SC, on 10/11/2022 05:27.
Arresting Officer Peralta, M R