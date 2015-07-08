Description

Johnson, James Howard (B /M/38) Arrest on chrg of 1) Driving While Impaired (M), 2) Open Cont After Cons Alc 1st (M), 3) Dwlr Non Impaired Rev (M), 4) Reckless Driving To Endanger (M), and 5) Speeding (M), at 2600-BLK E Monroe Expy, Wingate, NC, on 10/11/2022 17:45.