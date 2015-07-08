Below are the Union County arrests for 10-12-2022. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|[Restricted] VICTIM of Investigation
|Arrest Date
|10-12-2022
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|[Restricted] VICTIM of Investigation (C), at [Address], on 08:10, 10/12/2022. Reported: 10:22, 10/12/2022.
|Arresting Officer
|Parler, S
|Name
|Juvenile
|Arrest Date
|10-12-2022
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|Juvenile (B /M/15) VICTIM of Investigation (C), at [Address], between 12:16, 10/11/2022 and 10:31, 10/12/2022. Reported: 10:31, 10/12/2022.
|Arresting Officer
|Demera, J L
|Name
|Creed, Alysia Brooke
|Arrest Date
|10/12/2022
|Court Case
|202207273
|Charge
|1) Trafficking In Opium Or Heroin (F), 2) P/W/I/S/M/D Sched Ii (F), 3) P/W/I/S/M/D Sched Iii (F), And 4) P/W/I/S/M//D Sched Iv (F),
|Description
|Creed, Alysia Brooke (W /F/33) Arrest on chrg of 1) Trafficking In Opium Or Heroin (F), 2) P/w/i/s/m/d Sched Ii (F), 3) P/w/i/s/m/d Sched Iii (F), and 4) P/w/i/s/m//d Sched Iv (F), at 1900-BLK Trinity Church Rd, Monroe, NC, on 10/12/2022 00:53.
|Arresting Officer
|Price, J E
|Name
|Elsby, Peter John
|Arrest Date
|10/12/2022
|Court Case
|Charge
|Violation Domestic Violence Protection Order (M),
|Description
|Elsby, Peter John (W /M/38) Arrest on chrg of Violation Domestic Violence Protection Order (M), at 5100-BLK Poplar Glen Dr, Indian Trail, NC, on 10/12/2022 07:46.
|Arresting Officer
|Lorenz, M R
|Name
|Barrera Selen, Abner Nefdale
|Arrest Date
|10/12/2022
|Court Case
|Charge
|Writ (M),
|Description
|Barrera Selen, Abner Nefdale (W /M/23) Arrest on chrg of Writ (M), [Missing Address], on 10/12/2022 15:15.
|Arresting Officer
|Hamilton, T L
|Name
|Simpson, Loretta Gail
|Arrest Date
|10/12/2022
|Court Case
|Charge
|Trespass – 2Nd Deg (M),
|Description
|Simpson, Loretta Gail (W /F/58) Arrest on chrg of Trespass – 2nd Deg (M), [Missing Address], on 10/12/2022 15:15.
|Arresting Officer
|Hamilton, T L