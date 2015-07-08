Below are the Union County arrests for 10-12-2022. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name [Restricted] VICTIM of Investigation
Arrest Date 10-12-2022
Court Case
Charge
Description [Restricted] VICTIM of Investigation (C), at [Address], on 08:10, 10/12/2022. Reported: 10:22, 10/12/2022.
Arresting Officer Parler, S

Name Juvenile
Arrest Date 10-12-2022
Court Case
Charge
Description Juvenile (B /M/15) VICTIM of Investigation (C), at [Address], between 12:16, 10/11/2022 and 10:31, 10/12/2022. Reported: 10:31, 10/12/2022.
Arresting Officer Demera, J L

Name Creed, Alysia Brooke
Arrest Date 10/12/2022
Court Case 202207273
Charge 1) Trafficking In Opium Or Heroin (F), 2) P/W/I/S/M/D Sched Ii (F), 3) P/W/I/S/M/D Sched Iii (F), And 4) P/W/I/S/M//D Sched Iv (F),
Description Creed, Alysia Brooke (W /F/33) Arrest on chrg of 1) Trafficking In Opium Or Heroin (F), 2) P/w/i/s/m/d Sched Ii (F), 3) P/w/i/s/m/d Sched Iii (F), and 4) P/w/i/s/m//d Sched Iv (F), at 1900-BLK Trinity Church Rd, Monroe, NC, on 10/12/2022 00:53.
Arresting Officer Price, J E

Name Elsby, Peter John
Arrest Date 10/12/2022
Court Case
Charge Violation Domestic Violence Protection Order (M),
Description Elsby, Peter John (W /M/38) Arrest on chrg of Violation Domestic Violence Protection Order (M), at 5100-BLK Poplar Glen Dr, Indian Trail, NC, on 10/12/2022 07:46.
Arresting Officer Lorenz, M R

Name Barrera Selen, Abner Nefdale
Arrest Date 10/12/2022
Court Case
Charge Writ (M),
Description Barrera Selen, Abner Nefdale (W /M/23) Arrest on chrg of Writ (M), [Missing Address], on 10/12/2022 15:15.
Arresting Officer Hamilton, T L

Name Simpson, Loretta Gail
Arrest Date 10/12/2022
Court Case
Charge Trespass – 2Nd Deg (M),
Description Simpson, Loretta Gail (W /F/58) Arrest on chrg of Trespass – 2nd Deg (M), [Missing Address], on 10/12/2022 15:15.
Arresting Officer Hamilton, T L