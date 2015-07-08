Below are the CMPD arrests for 10-13-2022 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|CAROTA, GARY DEAN
|Arrest Type
|TRAFFIC
|DOB
|11/4/1962
|Height
|6.1
|Weight
|230
|Arrest Date Time
|2022-10-13 01:07:00
|Court Case
|22CR318119
|Charge Description
|DRIVING WHILE IMPAIRED
|Bond Amount
|1500
|Name
|LESANE, ANTWON QUANTEZ
|Arrest Type
|TRAFFIC
|DOB
|1/22/1995
|Height
|6.1
|Weight
|150
|Arrest Date Time
|2022-10-13 11:20:00
|Court Case
|21CR703256-01
|Charge Description
|SPEEDING
|Bond Amount
|1250
|Name
|HAILE, FITSUM
|Arrest Type
|DOB
|4/1/1986
|Height
|5.7
|Weight
|130
|Arrest Date Time
|2022-10-13 03:28:00
|Court Case
|Charge Description
|Bond Amount
|Name
|LITTLE, BRUCE
|Arrest Type
|DOB
|4/12/1964
|Height
|6.0
|Weight
|215
|Arrest Date Time
|2022-10-13 12:26:00
|Court Case
|22CR316433
|Charge Description
|COMMUNICATING THREATS
|Bond Amount
|5000
|Name
|BALDWIN, EDWARD
|Arrest Type
|DOB
|1/14/1993
|Height
|5.8
|Weight
|180
|Arrest Date Time
|2022-10-13 03:06:00
|Court Case
|22CR318147-1
|Charge Description
|SECOND DEGREE TRESPASS
|Bond Amount
|500
|Name
|BALLEW, RICHARD LEE
|Arrest Type
|DOB
|6/8/1980
|Height
|5.7
|Weight
|150
|Arrest Date Time
|2022-10-13 09:15:00
|Court Case
|21CRS058215
|Charge Description
|POSSESS METHAMPHETAMINE
|Bond Amount
|5000