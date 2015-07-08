Below are the CMPD arrests for 10-13-2022 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name CAROTA, GARY DEAN
Arrest Type TRAFFIC
DOB 11/4/1962
Height 6.1
Weight 230
Arrest Date Time 2022-10-13 01:07:00
Court Case 22CR318119
Charge Description DRIVING WHILE IMPAIRED
Bond Amount 1500

Name LESANE, ANTWON QUANTEZ
Arrest Type TRAFFIC
DOB 1/22/1995
Height 6.1
Weight 150
Arrest Date Time 2022-10-13 11:20:00
Court Case 21CR703256-01
Charge Description SPEEDING
Bond Amount 1250

Name HAILE, FITSUM
Arrest Type
DOB 4/1/1986
Height 5.7
Weight 130
Arrest Date Time 2022-10-13 03:28:00
Court Case
Charge Description
Bond Amount

Name LITTLE, BRUCE
Arrest Type
DOB 4/12/1964
Height 6.0
Weight 215
Arrest Date Time 2022-10-13 12:26:00
Court Case 22CR316433
Charge Description COMMUNICATING THREATS
Bond Amount 5000

Name BALDWIN, EDWARD
Arrest Type
DOB 1/14/1993
Height 5.8
Weight 180
Arrest Date Time 2022-10-13 03:06:00
Court Case 22CR318147-1
Charge Description SECOND DEGREE TRESPASS   
Bond Amount 500

Name BALLEW, RICHARD LEE
Arrest Type
DOB 6/8/1980
Height 5.7
Weight 150
Arrest Date Time 2022-10-13 09:15:00
Court Case 21CRS058215
Charge Description POSSESS METHAMPHETAMINE
Bond Amount 5000