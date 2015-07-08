Below are the Union County arrests for 10-13-2022. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name Byrd, Andrew Tyler
Arrest Date 10/13/2022
Court Case 202206371
Charge Injury To Personal Property (M),
Description Byrd, Andrew Tyler (W /M/31) Arrest on chrg of Injury To Personal Property (M), at 6200-BLK Pumpernickel Ln, Wesley Chapel, NC, on 10/13/2022 22:14.
Arresting Officer Rivas, R J

Name Nivens, Steven Lamont
Arrest Date 10/13/2022
Court Case
Charge 1) Driving While Impaired (M), 2) Fictitious/Expired Registration Plate (M), And 3) Dwlr Non Impaired Rev (M),
Description Nivens, Steven Lamont (B /M/41) Arrest on chrg of 1) Driving While Impaired (M), 2) Fictitious/expired Registration Plate (M), and 3) Dwlr Non Impaired Rev (M), at Walkup Avenue And Us 74, NC, on 10/13/2022 22:30.
Arresting Officer Workman, J I

Name Barrett, Derek Kwame
Arrest Date 10-13-2022
Court Case
Charge
Description Barrett, Derek Kwame (B /M/28) VICTIM of Injury To Personal Property (C), at 1000-BLK Fairmont St, Monroe, NC, between 00:10, 10/13/2022 and 00:11, 10/13/2022. Reported: 00:11, 10/13/2022.
Arresting Officer Lopez, S

Name Mi Homes VICTIM of Larceny-felony
Arrest Date 10-13-2022
Court Case
Charge
Description Mi Homes VICTIM of Larceny-felony (C), at 4100-BLK Poplin Grove Dr, Monroe, NC, between 08:00, 10/4/2022 and 08:52, 10/13/2022. Reported: 08:52, 10/13/2022.
Arresting Officer Veasie, G K

Name United Mobile Auctions VICTIM of Obtaining Property By False Pretenses
Arrest Date 10-13-2022
Court Case
Charge
Description United Mobile Auctions VICTIM of Obtaining Property By False Pretenses (C), at 1600-BLK Skyway Dr, Monroe, NC, between 12:00, 10/11/2022 and 11:56, 10/13/2022. Reported: 11:56, 10/13/2022.
Arresting Officer Shea, T

Name Pierre, Trisha
Arrest Date 10/13/2022
Court Case 202206471
Charge Injury To Personal Property (M),
Description Pierre, Trisha (B /F/32) Arrest on chrg of Injury To Personal Property (M), at 1000-BLK Fairmont St, Monroe, NC, on 10/13/2022 00:36.
Arresting Officer Lopez, S