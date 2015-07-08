Below are the Union County arrests for 10-13-2022. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Byrd, Andrew Tyler
|Arrest Date
|10/13/2022
|Court Case
|202206371
|Charge
|Injury To Personal Property (M),
|Description
|Byrd, Andrew Tyler (W /M/31) Arrest on chrg of Injury To Personal Property (M), at 6200-BLK Pumpernickel Ln, Wesley Chapel, NC, on 10/13/2022 22:14.
|Arresting Officer
|Rivas, R J
|Name
|Nivens, Steven Lamont
|Arrest Date
|10/13/2022
|Court Case
|Charge
|1) Driving While Impaired (M), 2) Fictitious/Expired Registration Plate (M), And 3) Dwlr Non Impaired Rev (M),
|Description
|Nivens, Steven Lamont (B /M/41) Arrest on chrg of 1) Driving While Impaired (M), 2) Fictitious/expired Registration Plate (M), and 3) Dwlr Non Impaired Rev (M), at Walkup Avenue And Us 74, NC, on 10/13/2022 22:30.
|Arresting Officer
|Workman, J I
|Name
|Barrett, Derek Kwame
|Arrest Date
|10-13-2022
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|Barrett, Derek Kwame (B /M/28) VICTIM of Injury To Personal Property (C), at 1000-BLK Fairmont St, Monroe, NC, between 00:10, 10/13/2022 and 00:11, 10/13/2022. Reported: 00:11, 10/13/2022.
|Arresting Officer
|Lopez, S
|Name
|Mi Homes VICTIM of Larceny-felony
|Arrest Date
|10-13-2022
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|Mi Homes VICTIM of Larceny-felony (C), at 4100-BLK Poplin Grove Dr, Monroe, NC, between 08:00, 10/4/2022 and 08:52, 10/13/2022. Reported: 08:52, 10/13/2022.
|Arresting Officer
|Veasie, G K
|Name
|United Mobile Auctions VICTIM of Obtaining Property By False Pretenses
|Arrest Date
|10-13-2022
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|United Mobile Auctions VICTIM of Obtaining Property By False Pretenses (C), at 1600-BLK Skyway Dr, Monroe, NC, between 12:00, 10/11/2022 and 11:56, 10/13/2022. Reported: 11:56, 10/13/2022.
|Arresting Officer
|Shea, T
|Name
|Pierre, Trisha
|Arrest Date
|10/13/2022
|Court Case
|202206471
|Charge
|Injury To Personal Property (M),
|Description
|Pierre, Trisha (B /F/32) Arrest on chrg of Injury To Personal Property (M), at 1000-BLK Fairmont St, Monroe, NC, on 10/13/2022 00:36.
|Arresting Officer
|Lopez, S