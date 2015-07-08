Below are the CMPD arrests for 10-14-2022 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name SALLEY, TREVOR
Arrest Type
DOB 10/22/1975
Height 6.0
Weight 200
Arrest Date Time 2022-10-14 03:04:00
Court Case 22CR318987
Charge Description SECOND DEGREE TRESPASS   
Bond Amount 500

Name LEWIS, SEAN
Arrest Type
DOB 1/28/1987
Height 6.01
Weight 207
Arrest Date Time 2022-10-14 00:00:00
Court Case 21CRS221107
Charge Description ASSAULT ON A FEMALE
Bond Amount 0

Name ZUNIGA-CASTRO, WILLIAN ANTONIO
Arrest Type
DOB 1/13/1997
Height 5.9
Weight 160
Arrest Date Time 2022-10-14 01:31:00
Court Case 22CR318976
Charge Description FELONY POSSESSION SCH III CS
Bond Amount 0

Name FLOYD, JAMEL LABAR
Arrest Type
DOB 2/19/1986
Height 5.7
Weight 170
Arrest Date Time 2022-10-14 12:00:00
Court Case 20CR228299
Charge Description COMMUNICATING THREATS
Bond Amount 2000

Name FAULKNER, LOGAN GREGORY
Arrest Type
DOB 4/8/2001
Height 5.10
Weight 170
Arrest Date Time 2022-10-14 04:46:00
Court Case 22CR318939
Charge Description RESISTING PUBLIC OFFICER
Bond Amount 0

Name GIEGER, GAYLEE HALEE
Arrest Type
DOB 7/10/1987
Height 5.5
Weight 140
Arrest Date Time 2022-10-14 12:30:00
Court Case 21CR050384-1
Charge Description SECOND DEGREE TRESPASS   
Bond Amount 498