|Name
|SALLEY, TREVOR
|Arrest Type
|DOB
|10/22/1975
|Height
|6.0
|Weight
|200
|Arrest Date Time
|2022-10-14 03:04:00
|Court Case
|22CR318987
|Charge Description
|SECOND DEGREE TRESPASS
|Bond Amount
|500
|Name
|LEWIS, SEAN
|Arrest Type
|DOB
|1/28/1987
|Height
|6.01
|Weight
|207
|Arrest Date Time
|2022-10-14 00:00:00
|Court Case
|21CRS221107
|Charge Description
|ASSAULT ON A FEMALE
|Bond Amount
|0
|Name
|ZUNIGA-CASTRO, WILLIAN ANTONIO
|Arrest Type
|DOB
|1/13/1997
|Height
|5.9
|Weight
|160
|Arrest Date Time
|2022-10-14 01:31:00
|Court Case
|22CR318976
|Charge Description
|FELONY POSSESSION SCH III CS
|Bond Amount
|0
|Name
|FLOYD, JAMEL LABAR
|Arrest Type
|DOB
|2/19/1986
|Height
|5.7
|Weight
|170
|Arrest Date Time
|2022-10-14 12:00:00
|Court Case
|20CR228299
|Charge Description
|COMMUNICATING THREATS
|Bond Amount
|2000
|Name
|FAULKNER, LOGAN GREGORY
|Arrest Type
|DOB
|4/8/2001
|Height
|5.10
|Weight
|170
|Arrest Date Time
|2022-10-14 04:46:00
|Court Case
|22CR318939
|Charge Description
|RESISTING PUBLIC OFFICER
|Bond Amount
|0
|Name
|GIEGER, GAYLEE HALEE
|Arrest Type
|DOB
|7/10/1987
|Height
|5.5
|Weight
|140
|Arrest Date Time
|2022-10-14 12:30:00
|Court Case
|21CR050384-1
|Charge Description
|SECOND DEGREE TRESPASS
|Bond Amount
|498