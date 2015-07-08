Below are the Union County arrests for 10-14-2022. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Wisser, Briana Lynn
|Arrest Date
|10/14/2022
|Court Case
|Charge
|Resist, Delay, Obstruct (M),
|Description
|Wisser, Briana Lynn (W /F/20) Arrest on chrg of Resist, Delay, Obstruct (M), at 7500-BLK Conifer Cir, Lake Park, NC, on 10/14/2022 08:00.
|Arresting Officer
|Antonucci, J A
|Name
|Long, Michael Wilson
|Arrest Date
|10/14/2022
|Court Case
|202207056
|Charge
|Assault By Pointing Gun (M),
|Description
|Long, Michael Wilson (W /M/53) Arrest on chrg of Assault By Pointing Gun (M), at 600-BLK Maple Grove Church Rd, Weddington, NC, on 10/14/2022 13:56.
|Arresting Officer
|Castrogiovanni, C T
|Name
|Grasso, Santo Frank
|Arrest Date
|10/14/2022
|Court Case
|Charge
|Contempt Of Court (M),
|Description
|Grasso, Santo Frank (W /M/51) Arrest on chrg of Contempt Of Court (M), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 10/14/2022 14:31.
|Arresting Officer
|Pressley, J B
|Name
|Mullis, Michael Adam
|Arrest Date
|10/14/2022
|Court Case
|Charge
|Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M),
|Description
|Mullis, Michael Adam (W /M/50) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 10/14/2022 14:36.
|Arresting Officer
|Kell, T
|Name
|Chambers, Patience Benita
|Arrest Date
|10/14/2022
|Court Case
|Charge
|Awdw Govt Officer/Employee, F (F),
|Description
|Chambers, Patience Benita (B /F/40) Arrest on chrg of Awdw Govt Officer/employee, F (F), at 900-BLK Cherry St, Monroe, NC, on 10/14/2022 15:02.
|Arresting Officer
|Beckham, A
|Name
|Chambers, Patience Benita
|Arrest Date
|10/14/2022
|Court Case
|202206519
|Charge
|1) Awdw Inflicting Serious Bodily Injury (F), 2) Assault Phy Inj Le/Prob/Par Of (F), 3) Assault On Govt Officer/Employee (M), 4) Larceny-Misdemeanor (M), And 5) Resist, Delay, Obstruct (M),
|Description
|Chambers, Patience Benita (B /F/40) Arrest on chrg of 1) Awdw Inflicting Serious Bodily Injury (F), 2) Assault Phy Inj Le/prob/par Of (F), 3) Assault On Govt Officer/employee (M), 4) Larceny-misdemeanor (M), and 5) Resist, Delay, Obstruct (M), at 900-BLK Cherry St, Monroe, NC, on 10/14/2022 15:02.
|Arresting Officer
|Beckham, A