Below are the CMPD arrests for 10-15-2022 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name TORRENCE, CAMERON BERNARD
Arrest Type
DOB 1/7/1995
Height 5.8
Weight 180
Arrest Date Time 2022-10-15 03:30:00
Court Case 22CT319904-1
Charge Description PWIMSD SCH II CS
Bond Amount 5000

Name MOORE, TIERRA DONJA
Arrest Type
DOB 10/31/1995
Height 5.6
Weight 165
Arrest Date Time 2022-10-15 08:49:00
Court Case 22CR706707
Charge Description POSSESS MARIJUANA UP TO 1/2 OZ
Bond Amount 500

Name PATE, NATALIA DANA
Arrest Type
DOB 5/10/1988
Height 5.10
Weight 250
Arrest Date Time 2022-10-15 08:50:00
Court Case 22CR314366-1
Charge Description ASSAULT BY STRANGULATION
Bond Amount 0

Name WHITE, LATAYA S
Arrest Type INFRACTION
DOB 12/24/1984
Height 5.9
Weight 250
Arrest Date Time 2022-10-15 09:15:00
Court Case 21CR728005-1
Charge Description FAIL TO STOP – STEADY RED LIGHT
Bond Amount 1000

Name SPRUIELL, KYARA JENAY
Arrest Type
DOB 4/1/1995
Height 5.06
Weight 190
Arrest Date Time 2022-10-15 00:00:00
Court Case 22CR316911
Charge Description HABITUAL LARCENY
Bond Amount 750

Name DAVIS, LAUREN ASHLEY
Arrest Type
DOB 2/27/1989
Height 5.3
Weight 135
Arrest Date Time 2022-10-15 10:10:00
Court Case 21CR240211
Charge Description SIMPLE ASSAULT
Bond Amount 5000