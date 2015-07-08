Below are the Union County arrests for 10-15-2022. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Itzep-tayun, Jose Leonel
|Arrest Date
|10/15/2022
|Court Case
|Charge
|Weekender (M),
|Description
|Itzep-tayun, Jose Leonel (W /M/33) Arrest on chrg of Weekender (M), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 10/15/2022 07:06.
|Arresting Officer
|Carswell, K A
|Name
|Freeman, Myron Antonio
|Arrest Date
|10/15/2022
|Court Case
|202206542
|Charge
|Possess Marijuana Up To 1/2 Oz (M),
|Description
|Freeman, Myron Antonio (B /M/35) Arrest on chrg of Possess Marijuana Up To 1/2 Oz (M), at 2000-BLK Hasty St, Monroe, NC, on 10/15/2022 10:00.
|Arresting Officer
|Demera, J L
|Name
|Turner, Jordan Seth
|Arrest Date
|10/15/2022
|Court Case
|Charge
|Assault On Female (M),
|Description
|Turner, Jordan Seth (W /M/18) Arrest on chrg of Assault On Female (M), at 5100-BLK Little Staton Rd, Marshville, NC, on 10/15/2022 14:03.
|Arresting Officer
|Eiss, K J
|Name
|Nelson, Lenatt Lukisha
|Arrest Date
|10/15/2022
|Court Case
|202206546
|Charge
|Larceny-Misdemeanor (M),
|Description
|Nelson, Lenatt Lukisha (B /F/42) Arrest on chrg of Larceny-misdemeanor (M), at 2400-BLK W Roosevelt Blvd, Monroe, NC, on 10/15/2022 15:37.
|Arresting Officer
|Beckham, A
|Name
|Long, Anthony Lynn
|Arrest Date
|10/15/2022
|Court Case
|202206189
|Charge
|1) Communicating Threats (M), 2) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1(Rdo) (M), And 3) Probation Violation (F),
|Description
|Long, Anthony Lynn (W /M/47) Arrest on chrg of 1) Communicating Threats (M), 2) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1(rdo) (M), and 3) Probation Violation (F), at 9200-BLK E Hwy 218, Peachland, NC, on 10/15/2022 15:46.
|Arresting Officer
|Castrogiovanni, C T
|Name
|Murray, Thomas Sockwell
|Arrest Date
|10/15/2022
|Court Case
|Charge
|Arson – 2Nd Degree, F (F),
|Description
|Murray, Thomas Sockwell (W /M/34) Arrest on chrg of Arson – 2nd Degree, F (F), at 800-BLK 4 St, Charlotte, NC, on 10/15/2022 16:45.
|Arresting Officer
|Ingram, J L