Below are the Union County arrests for 10-15-2022. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name Itzep-tayun, Jose Leonel
Arrest Date 10/15/2022
Court Case
Charge Weekender (M),
Description Itzep-tayun, Jose Leonel (W /M/33) Arrest on chrg of Weekender (M), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 10/15/2022 07:06.
Arresting Officer Carswell, K A

Name Freeman, Myron Antonio
Arrest Date 10/15/2022
Court Case 202206542
Charge Possess Marijuana Up To 1/2 Oz (M),
Description Freeman, Myron Antonio (B /M/35) Arrest on chrg of Possess Marijuana Up To 1/2 Oz (M), at 2000-BLK Hasty St, Monroe, NC, on 10/15/2022 10:00.
Arresting Officer Demera, J L

Name Turner, Jordan Seth
Arrest Date 10/15/2022
Court Case
Charge Assault On Female (M),
Description Turner, Jordan Seth (W /M/18) Arrest on chrg of Assault On Female (M), at 5100-BLK Little Staton Rd, Marshville, NC, on 10/15/2022 14:03.
Arresting Officer Eiss, K J

Name Nelson, Lenatt Lukisha
Arrest Date 10/15/2022
Court Case 202206546
Charge Larceny-Misdemeanor (M),
Description Nelson, Lenatt Lukisha (B /F/42) Arrest on chrg of Larceny-misdemeanor (M), at 2400-BLK W Roosevelt Blvd, Monroe, NC, on 10/15/2022 15:37.
Arresting Officer Beckham, A

Name Long, Anthony Lynn
Arrest Date 10/15/2022
Court Case 202206189
Charge 1) Communicating Threats (M), 2) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1(Rdo) (M), And 3) Probation Violation (F),
Description Long, Anthony Lynn (W /M/47) Arrest on chrg of 1) Communicating Threats (M), 2) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1(rdo) (M), and 3) Probation Violation (F), at 9200-BLK E Hwy 218, Peachland, NC, on 10/15/2022 15:46.
Arresting Officer Castrogiovanni, C T

Name Murray, Thomas Sockwell
Arrest Date 10/15/2022
Court Case
Charge Arson – 2Nd Degree, F (F),
Description Murray, Thomas Sockwell (W /M/34) Arrest on chrg of Arson – 2nd Degree, F (F), at 800-BLK 4 St, Charlotte, NC, on 10/15/2022 16:45.
Arresting Officer Ingram, J L