Below are the CMPD arrests for 10-16-2022 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|TYSON-GARCIA, SHERNITA JONELLE
|Arrest Type
|DOB
|2/12/1985
|Height
|5.4
|Weight
|200
|Arrest Date Time
|2022-10-16 02:24:00
|Court Case
|22CR320550
|Charge Description
|AWDW INTENT TO KILL
|Bond Amount
|0
|Name
|CHAVEZ-MENDOZA, JOSE
|Arrest Type
|DOB
|7/16/1984
|Height
|5.6
|Weight
|175
|Arrest Date Time
|2022-10-16 02:45:00
|Court Case
|22CR3205457
|Charge Description
|ASSAULT WITH A DEADLY WEAPON
|Bond Amount
|5000
|Name
|JONES, JESSE ALAN
|Arrest Type
|FELONY – CLASS H
|DOB
|4/19/1991
|Height
|6.2
|Weight
|155
|Arrest Date Time
|2022-10-16 08:28:00
|Court Case
|22CR001766
|Charge Description
|BREAK/ENTER TERORIZE/INJURE
|Bond Amount
|10000
|Name
|KILGO, RANDALL RASHAUN
|Arrest Type
|DOB
|10/2/1987
|Height
|5.10
|Weight
|190
|Arrest Date Time
|2022-10-16 08:10:00
|Court Case
|22CR320396-1
|Charge Description
|ATTEMPTED ROBBERY WITH A DANGEROUS WEAPO
|Bond Amount
|80000
|Name
|MCKINNEY, CENTESE PAUL
|Arrest Type
|DOB
|5/1/1999
|Height
|6.0
|Weight
|190
|Arrest Date Time
|2022-10-16 09:25:00
|Court Case
|22CR320618
|Charge Description
|SIMPLE ASSAULT
|Bond Amount
|0
|Name
|CLARK, LEROY RODGENE
|Arrest Type
|DOB
|1/24/1968
|Height
|6.1
|Weight
|175
|Arrest Date Time
|2022-10-16 09:27:00
|Court Case
|22CR320617
|Charge Description
|SECOND DEGREE TRESPASS
|Bond Amount
|500