Below are the CMPD arrests for 10-16-2022 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name TYSON-GARCIA, SHERNITA JONELLE
Arrest Type
DOB 2/12/1985
Height 5.4
Weight 200
Arrest Date Time 2022-10-16 02:24:00
Court Case 22CR320550
Charge Description AWDW INTENT TO KILL
Bond Amount 0

Name CHAVEZ-MENDOZA, JOSE
Arrest Type
DOB 7/16/1984
Height 5.6
Weight 175
Arrest Date Time 2022-10-16 02:45:00
Court Case 22CR3205457
Charge Description ASSAULT WITH A DEADLY WEAPON
Bond Amount 5000

Name JONES, JESSE ALAN
Arrest Type FELONY – CLASS H
DOB 4/19/1991
Height 6.2
Weight 155
Arrest Date Time 2022-10-16 08:28:00
Court Case 22CR001766
Charge Description BREAK/ENTER TERORIZE/INJURE
Bond Amount 10000

Name KILGO, RANDALL RASHAUN
Arrest Type
DOB 10/2/1987
Height 5.10
Weight 190
Arrest Date Time 2022-10-16 08:10:00
Court Case 22CR320396-1
Charge Description ATTEMPTED ROBBERY WITH A DANGEROUS WEAPO
Bond Amount 80000

Name MCKINNEY, CENTESE PAUL
Arrest Type
DOB 5/1/1999
Height 6.0
Weight 190
Arrest Date Time 2022-10-16 09:25:00
Court Case 22CR320618
Charge Description SIMPLE ASSAULT
Bond Amount 0

Name CLARK, LEROY RODGENE
Arrest Type
DOB 1/24/1968
Height 6.1
Weight 175
Arrest Date Time 2022-10-16 09:27:00
Court Case 22CR320617
Charge Description SECOND DEGREE TRESPASS   
Bond Amount 500