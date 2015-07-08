Description

Black, Keondra Nicole (B /F/28) Arrest on chrg of 1) Resisting Public Officer (M), 2) Reckless Driving To Endanger (M), 3) Dwlr Non Impaired Rev (M), 4) Flee/elude Arrest W/mv (F), and 4) Speeding To Elude Arrest (F), at 900-BLK E Unionville Indian Trail Rd, Unionville, NC, on 10/16/2022 13:22.