Below are the Union County arrests for 10-16-2022. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Quintana, Armando Betancourt
|Arrest Date
|10/16/2022
|Court Case
|202207398
|Charge
|1) Child Abuse – Misd (M) And 2) Driving While Impaired (M),
|Description
|Quintana, Armando Betancourt (W /M/59) Arrest on chrg of 1) Child Abuse – Misd (M) and 2) Driving While Impaired (M), at 100-BLK Pedro St/skyway Dr, Monroe, NC, on 10/16/2022 02:05.
|Arresting Officer
|Mason, A M
|Name
|Richman, Jeffrey Marc
|Arrest Date
|10/16/2022
|Court Case
|Charge
|1) Contrib Delinq Minor, Undiscplined, Abuse Neglect (M), 2) Aid & Abet Sale To/Purchase Alcohol To Underage Person (M), And 3) Resist, Delay, Obstruct (M),
|Description
|Richman, Jeffrey Marc (W /M/57) Arrest on chrg of 1) Contrib Delinq Minor, Undiscplined, Abuse Neglect (M), 2) Aid & Abet Sale To/purchase Alcohol To Underage Person (M), and 3) Resist, Delay, Obstruct (M), at 8500-BLK Dargan Ln, Waxhaw, NC, on 10/16/2022 02:09.
|Arresting Officer
|Maynard, J
|Name
|Clark, Deloris Nicole
|Arrest Date
|10/16/2022
|Court Case
|Charge
|Larceny By Employees (F),
|Description
|Clark, Deloris Nicole (A /F/29) Arrest on chrg of Larceny By Employees (F), at 4700-BLK E Hwy 74/olde Country Ln, Wingate, NC, on 10/16/2022 02:58.
|Arresting Officer
|Rushing, D L
|Name
|Erazo Caballero, Fredy Lemuel
|Arrest Date
|10/16/2022
|Court Case
|202206566
|Charge
|1) Driving While Impaired (M) And 2) Drive After Consuming < 21 (M),
|Description
|Erazo Caballero, Fredy Lemuel (W /M/20) Arrest on chrg of 1) Driving While Impaired (M) and 2) Drive After Consuming < 21 (M), at 2500-BLK W Roosevelt Blvd/round Table Rd, Monroe, NC, on 10/16/2022 04:11.
|Arresting Officer
|Eason, R
|Name
|Sloan, Tykeem Devon
|Arrest Date
|10/16/2022
|Court Case
|202200255
|Charge
|1) Pwisd Of Marijuana (F), 2) Felony Possession Sch I Cs (F), 3) Maintn Veh/Dwell/Place Cs (F) (F), And 4) Possess Marij Paraphernalia (M),
|Description
|Sloan, Tykeem Devon (B /M/23) Arrest on chrg of 1) Pwisd Of Marijuana (F), 2) Felony Possession Sch I Cs (F), 3) Maintn Veh/dwell/place Cs (f) (F), and 4) Possess Marij Paraphernalia (M), at 200-BLK Glencroft Dr, Wingate, NC, on 10/16/2022 04:25.
|Arresting Officer
|Henry, J
|Name
|Black, Keondra Nicole
|Arrest Date
|10/16/2022
|Court Case
|Charge
|1) Resisting Public Officer (M), 2) Reckless Driving To Endanger (M), 3) Dwlr Non Impaired Rev (M), 4) Flee/Elude Arrest W/Mv (F), And 4) Speeding To Elude Arrest (F),
|Description
|Black, Keondra Nicole (B /F/28) Arrest on chrg of 1) Resisting Public Officer (M), 2) Reckless Driving To Endanger (M), 3) Dwlr Non Impaired Rev (M), 4) Flee/elude Arrest W/mv (F), and 4) Speeding To Elude Arrest (F), at 900-BLK E Unionville Indian Trail Rd, Unionville, NC, on 10/16/2022 13:22.
|Arresting Officer
|Furr, J C