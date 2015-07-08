Below are the CMPD arrests for 10-17-2022 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|GARNER, DONOVAN
|Arrest Type
|DOB
|11/28/1988
|Height
|6.0
|Weight
|180
|Arrest Date Time
|2022-10-17 12:31:00
|Court Case
|Charge Description
|Bond Amount
|Name
|COVINGTON, TINSLO LAMAR
|Arrest Type
|TRAFFIC
|DOB
|1/4/1992
|Height
|5.7
|Weight
|180
|Arrest Date Time
|2022-10-17 01:28:00
|Court Case
|22CR321065
|Charge Description
|DRIVING WHILE IMPAIRED
|Bond Amount
|3000
|Name
|LYONS, TRAYVION JARMORRIS
|Arrest Type
|DOB
|11/1/1994
|Height
|5.6
|Weight
|160
|Arrest Date Time
|2022-10-17 12:28:00
|Court Case
|22CR304464
|Charge Description
|POSSESSION OF FIREARM BY FELON
|Bond Amount
|3000
|Name
|FOSTER, JARVAS DESTAE
|Arrest Type
|DOB
|2/23/1993
|Height
|6.0
|Weight
|265
|Arrest Date Time
|2022-10-17 03:51:00
|Court Case
|22CR310837
|Charge Description
|ASSAULT ON A FEMALE
|Bond Amount
|0
|Name
|MCDONALD, MAKALE TYRIK
|Arrest Type
|Non-Arrest
|DOB
|10/31/1999
|Height
|6.1
|Weight
|140
|Arrest Date Time
|2022-10-17 16:52:00
|Court Case
|Charge Description
|Probation Violation
|Bond Amount
|Name
|LEWIS, DAVANTE
|Arrest Type
|DOB
|11/25/1996
|Height
|5.8
|Weight
|170
|Arrest Date Time
|2022-10-17 08:55:00
|Court Case
|Charge Description
|Bond Amount