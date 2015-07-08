Below are the Union County arrests for 10-17-2022. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|[Restricted] VICTIM of Simple Assault
|Arrest Date
|10-17-2022
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|[Restricted] VICTIM of Simple Assault (C), at [Address], between 01:33, 10/17/2022 and 01:34, 10/17/2022. Reported: 01:34, 10/17/2022.
|Arresting Officer
|Belk, C B
|Name
|Gordon, Candice Marie
|Arrest Date
|10/17/2022
|Court Case
|Charge
|Fail To Appear – Felony – 1 (F),
|Description
|Gordon, Candice Marie (W /F/34) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Felony – 1 (F), at 3800-BLK E Hwy 74, Wingate, NC, on 10/17/2022 01:41.
|Arresting Officer
|Henry, J
|Name
|Maddox, Cedric Covell
|Arrest Date
|10/17/2022
|Court Case
|Charge
|1) Driving While Impaired (M), 2) Reckless Driving- Disregard (M), And 3) Dwlr Non Impaired Rev (M),
|Description
|Maddox, Cedric Covell (B /M/23) Arrest on chrg of 1) Driving While Impaired (M), 2) Reckless Driving- Disregard (M), and 3) Dwlr Non Impaired Rev (M), at Potter Rd, Monroe, NC, on 10/17/2022 02:09.
|Arresting Officer
|Fultz, A G
|Name
|Buchanan, Markus Andre
|Arrest Date
|10/17/2022
|Court Case
|Charge
|1) Sex Offender – Fail To Register (F), 2) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M), 3) Probation Violation (F), And 4) Probation Violation (F),
|Description
|Buchanan, Markus Andre (B /M/36) Arrest on chrg of 1) Sex Offender – Fail To Register (F), 2) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M), 3) Probation Violation (F), and 4) Probation Violation (F), at 44100-BLK Airport Rd, New London, NC, on 10/17/2022 11:00.
|Arresting Officer
|Workman, J I
|Name
|Freeze, Megan Teil
|Arrest Date
|10/17/2022
|Court Case
|Charge
|1) Possess Methamphetamine (F) And 2) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M),
|Description
|Freeze, Megan Teil (W /F/29) Arrest on chrg of 1) Possess Methamphetamine (F) and 2) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M), at 6200-BLK Pleasant Hill Church Rd, Marshville, NC, on 10/17/2022 11:10.
|Arresting Officer
|Smith, R J
|Name
|Ibarra, Jose Angel
|Arrest Date
|10/17/2022
|Court Case
|202206594
|Charge
|Fugitive, M (M),
|Description
|Ibarra, Jose Angel (W /M/41) Arrest on chrg of Fugitive, M (M), at 600-BLK W Roosevelt Blvd, Monroe, NC, on 10/17/2022 15:08.
|Arresting Officer
|Horne, C