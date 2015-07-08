Below are the Union County arrests for 10-17-2022. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name [Restricted] VICTIM of Simple Assault
Arrest Date 10-17-2022
Court Case
Charge
Description [Restricted] VICTIM of Simple Assault (C), at [Address], between 01:33, 10/17/2022 and 01:34, 10/17/2022. Reported: 01:34, 10/17/2022.
Arresting Officer Belk, C B

Name Gordon, Candice Marie
Arrest Date 10/17/2022
Court Case
Charge Fail To Appear – Felony – 1 (F),
Description Gordon, Candice Marie (W /F/34) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Felony – 1 (F), at 3800-BLK E Hwy 74, Wingate, NC, on 10/17/2022 01:41.
Arresting Officer Henry, J

Name Maddox, Cedric Covell
Arrest Date 10/17/2022
Court Case
Charge 1) Driving While Impaired (M), 2) Reckless Driving- Disregard (M), And 3) Dwlr Non Impaired Rev (M),
Description Maddox, Cedric Covell (B /M/23) Arrest on chrg of 1) Driving While Impaired (M), 2) Reckless Driving- Disregard (M), and 3) Dwlr Non Impaired Rev (M), at Potter Rd, Monroe, NC, on 10/17/2022 02:09.
Arresting Officer Fultz, A G

Name Buchanan, Markus Andre
Arrest Date 10/17/2022
Court Case
Charge 1) Sex Offender – Fail To Register (F), 2) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M), 3) Probation Violation (F), And 4) Probation Violation (F),
Description Buchanan, Markus Andre (B /M/36) Arrest on chrg of 1) Sex Offender – Fail To Register (F), 2) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M), 3) Probation Violation (F), and 4) Probation Violation (F), at 44100-BLK Airport Rd, New London, NC, on 10/17/2022 11:00.
Arresting Officer Workman, J I

Name Freeze, Megan Teil
Arrest Date 10/17/2022
Court Case
Charge 1) Possess Methamphetamine (F) And 2) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M),
Description Freeze, Megan Teil (W /F/29) Arrest on chrg of 1) Possess Methamphetamine (F) and 2) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M), at 6200-BLK Pleasant Hill Church Rd, Marshville, NC, on 10/17/2022 11:10.
Arresting Officer Smith, R J

Name Ibarra, Jose Angel
Arrest Date 10/17/2022
Court Case 202206594
Charge Fugitive, M (M),
Description Ibarra, Jose Angel (W /M/41) Arrest on chrg of Fugitive, M (M), at 600-BLK W Roosevelt Blvd, Monroe, NC, on 10/17/2022 15:08.
Arresting Officer Horne, C