Below are the Union County arrests for 10-18-2022. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Lyons, Latika Sanoir
|Arrest Date
|10/18/2022
|Court Case
|Charge
|Writ (M),
|Description
|Lyons, Latika Sanoir (B /F/28) Arrest on chrg of Writ (M), at 800-BLK West Morgan St, Raleigh, NC, on 10/18/2022 07:17.
|Arresting Officer
|Childs, C C
|Name
|Page, Russell Ward
|Arrest Date
|10/18/2022
|Court Case
|202207452
|Charge
|1) Violation Domestic Violence Protection Order (M) And 2) Domestic Criminal Trespass (M),
|Description
|Page, Russell Ward (W /M/45) Arrest on chrg of 1) Violation Domestic Violence Protection Order (M) and 2) Domestic Criminal Trespass (M), at 8900-BLK Horsecroft Ct, Waxhaw, NC, on 10/18/2022 08:39.
|Arresting Officer
|Rivas, R J
|Name
|Burris, Shaun Jermaine
|Arrest Date
|10/18/2022
|Court Case
|Charge
|1) Fail To Appear – Felony – 1 (F), 2) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M), 3) Fail To Appear – Felony – 1 (F), 4) Fail To Appear – Felony – 1 (F), 5) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M), 6) Fail To Appear – Felony – 2 (F), And 7) Fail To Appear – Felony – 2 (F),
|Description
|Burris, Shaun Jermaine (B /M/31) Arrest on chrg of 1) Fail To Appear – Felony – 1 (F), 2) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M), 3) Fail To Appear – Felony – 1 (F), 4) Fail To Appear – Felony – 1 (F), 5) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M), 6) Fail To Appear – Felony – 2 (F), and 7) Fail To Appear – Felony – 2 (F), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 10/18/2022 09:56.
|Arresting Officer
|Summey, W E
|Name
|Capote, Juan Francisco
|Arrest Date
|10/18/2022
|Court Case
|Charge
|Violation Domestic Violence Protection Order (M),
|Description
|Capote, Juan Francisco (W /M/40) Arrest on chrg of Violation Domestic Violence Protection Order (M), at 400-BLK N Main St, Monroe, NC, on 10/18/2022 10:56.
|Arresting Officer
|Spruill, F A
|Name
|Gordon, Candice Marie
|Arrest Date
|10/18/2022
|Court Case
|202207339
|Charge
|Identity Theft (F),
|Description
|Gordon, Candice Marie (W /F/34) Arrest on chrg of Identity Theft (F), at 2000-BLK Lancaster Av, Monroe, NC, on 10/18/2022 11:02.
|Arresting Officer
|Bailey, R K
|Name
|Johnson, Rashawn Thurman
|Arrest Date
|10/18/2022
|Court Case
|202207460
|Charge
|1) Assault On Female (M), 2) Injury To Personal Property (M), And 3) Pwisd Of Marijuana (F),
|Description
|Johnson, Rashawn Thurman (B /M/22) Arrest on chrg of 1) Assault On Female (M), 2) Injury To Personal Property (M), and 3) Pwisd Of Marijuana (F), at 4000-BLK New Town Rd, Waxhaw, NC, on 10/18/2022 15:41.
|Arresting Officer
|Huffman, T R