Below are the Union County arrests for 10-18-2022.

Name Lyons, Latika Sanoir
Arrest Date 10/18/2022
Court Case
Charge Writ (M),
Description Lyons, Latika Sanoir (B /F/28) Arrest on chrg of Writ (M), at 800-BLK West Morgan St, Raleigh, NC, on 10/18/2022 07:17.
Arresting Officer Childs, C C

Name Page, Russell Ward
Arrest Date 10/18/2022
Court Case 202207452
Charge 1) Violation Domestic Violence Protection Order (M) And 2) Domestic Criminal Trespass (M),
Description Page, Russell Ward (W /M/45) Arrest on chrg of 1) Violation Domestic Violence Protection Order (M) and 2) Domestic Criminal Trespass (M), at 8900-BLK Horsecroft Ct, Waxhaw, NC, on 10/18/2022 08:39.
Arresting Officer Rivas, R J

Name Burris, Shaun Jermaine
Arrest Date 10/18/2022
Court Case
Charge 1) Fail To Appear – Felony – 1 (F), 2) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M), 3) Fail To Appear – Felony – 1 (F), 4) Fail To Appear – Felony – 1 (F), 5) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M), 6) Fail To Appear – Felony – 2 (F), And 7) Fail To Appear – Felony – 2 (F),
Description Burris, Shaun Jermaine (B /M/31) Arrest on chrg of 1) Fail To Appear – Felony – 1 (F), 2) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M), 3) Fail To Appear – Felony – 1 (F), 4) Fail To Appear – Felony – 1 (F), 5) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M), 6) Fail To Appear – Felony – 2 (F), and 7) Fail To Appear – Felony – 2 (F), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 10/18/2022 09:56.
Arresting Officer Summey, W E

Name Capote, Juan Francisco
Arrest Date 10/18/2022
Court Case
Charge Violation Domestic Violence Protection Order (M),
Description Capote, Juan Francisco (W /M/40) Arrest on chrg of Violation Domestic Violence Protection Order (M), at 400-BLK N Main St, Monroe, NC, on 10/18/2022 10:56.
Arresting Officer Spruill, F A

Name Gordon, Candice Marie
Arrest Date 10/18/2022
Court Case 202207339
Charge Identity Theft (F),
Description Gordon, Candice Marie (W /F/34) Arrest on chrg of Identity Theft (F), at 2000-BLK Lancaster Av, Monroe, NC, on 10/18/2022 11:02.
Arresting Officer Bailey, R K

Name Johnson, Rashawn Thurman
Arrest Date 10/18/2022
Court Case 202207460
Charge 1) Assault On Female (M), 2) Injury To Personal Property (M), And 3) Pwisd Of Marijuana (F),
Description Johnson, Rashawn Thurman (B /M/22) Arrest on chrg of 1) Assault On Female (M), 2) Injury To Personal Property (M), and 3) Pwisd Of Marijuana (F), at 4000-BLK New Town Rd, Waxhaw, NC, on 10/18/2022 15:41.
Arresting Officer Huffman, T R