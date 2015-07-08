Below are the CMPD arrests for 10-19-2022 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name HOPKINS, AMANDA
Arrest Type
DOB 3/24/1987
Height 5.4
Weight 200
Arrest Date Time 2022-10-19 11:03:00
Court Case 22CR321594-1
Charge Description BREAKING AND OR ENTERING (F)
Bond Amount 5000

Name MAXWELL, JOSHUA J
Arrest Type
DOB 6/30/1974
Height 6.1
Weight 200
Arrest Date Time 2022-10-19 09:29:00
Court Case 22CR321173-1
Charge Description FELONY STALKING
Bond Amount

Name MILLER, SEAN BERTRAM
Arrest Type
DOB 12/30/1971
Height 5.11
Weight 200
Arrest Date Time 2022-10-19 10:00:00
Court Case 22CR706980-1
Charge Description NO OPERATORS LICENSE
Bond Amount 1000

Name CROCKETT, BENNY KAY
Arrest Type
DOB 1/13/1979
Height 5.8
Weight 190
Arrest Date Time 2022-10-19 12:20:00
Court Case 22CR322751
Charge Description COMMON LAW ROBBERY
Bond Amount 2500

Name FLORES, DENNIS
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 6/7/1994
Height 5.8
Weight 180
Arrest Date Time 2022-10-19 01:46:00
Court Case
Charge Description NONSUPPORT CHILD
Bond Amount

Name MATTHEWS, TORY JACOB
Arrest Type
DOB 12/31/1994
Height 6.0
Weight 225
Arrest Date Time 2022-10-19 12:00:00
Court Case 21CR206981
Charge Description CARRYING CONCEALED WEAPON – GUN (M)
Bond Amount 3000