Below are the Union County arrests for 10-19-2022. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Gordon, Candice Marie
|Arrest Date
|10/19/2022
|Court Case
|Charge
|1) Probation Violation (F), 2) Probation Violation (M), And 3) Probation Violation (M),
|Description
|Gordon, Candice Marie (W /F/34) Arrest on chrg of 1) Probation Violation (F), 2) Probation Violation (M), and 3) Probation Violation (M), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 10/19/2022 15:24.
|Arresting Officer
|Eubanks, C A
|Name
|Dunlap, Dominique Michael
|Arrest Date
|10/19/2022
|Court Case
|202207419
|Charge
|Child Abuse – Misd (M),
|Description
|Dunlap, Dominique Michael (B /M/27) Arrest on chrg of Child Abuse – Misd (M), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 10/19/2022 17:51.
|Arresting Officer
|Randall, K S
|Name
|Dubose, Samerain Latey
|Arrest Date
|10/19/2022
|Court Case
|Charge
|1) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (Resisting Public Officer) (M), 2) Fail To Appear – Felony – 1 (Pdp, Felony Poss Of Cocaine) (F), And 3) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (Possess Drug Paraphernalia) (M),
|Description
|Dubose, Samerain Latey (B /F/25) Arrest on chrg of 1) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (resisting Public Officer) (M), 2) Fail To Appear – Felony – 1 (pdp, Felony Poss Of Cocaine) (F), and 3) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (possess Drug Paraphernalia) (M), at 1600-BLK Icemorlee St, Monroe, NC, on 10/19/2022 18:18.
|Arresting Officer
|Castrogiovanni, C T
|Name
|Plyler, Jackie Lee
|Arrest Date
|10/19/2022
|Court Case
|Charge
|Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M),
|Description
|Plyler, Jackie Lee (W /M/39) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M), at 600-BLK E South Main St, Waxhaw, NC, on 10/19/2022 18:50.
|Arresting Officer
|Price, D
|Name
|Cady, Michelle Agnes
|Arrest Date
|10/19/2022
|Court Case
|Charge
|Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M),
|Description
|Cady, Michelle Agnes (W /F/55) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M), at 300-BLK S High St, Waxhaw, NC, on 10/19/2022 18:58.
|Arresting Officer
|Maynard, J
|Name
|Moore, Ericka Lauren
|Arrest Date
|10/19/2022
|Court Case
|Charge
|Failed To Comply With Contempt Order, M (M),
|Description
|Moore, Ericka Lauren (W /F/32) Arrest on chrg of Failed To Comply With Contempt Order, M (M), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 10/19/2022 19:06.
|Arresting Officer
|Randall, K S