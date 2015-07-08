Below are the CMPD arrests for 10-20-2022 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|HOLLIMAN, GAGE TYLOR
|Arrest Type
|DOB
|2/28/1998
|Height
|6.0
|Weight
|145
|Arrest Date Time
|2022-10-20 01:57:00
|Court Case
|22CR317031
|Charge Description
|UNAUTHORIZED USE OF MOTOR VEHICLE
|Bond Amount
|2000
|Name
|HAILE, FITSUM
|Arrest Type
|DOB
|4/1/1986
|Height
|5.6
|Weight
|120
|Arrest Date Time
|2022-10-20 14:55:00
|Court Case
|Charge Description
|Bond Amount
|Name
|JOYNER, EBONY MARIE
|Arrest Type
|MISDEMEANOR
|DOB
|12/29/1986
|Height
|4.10
|Weight
|145
|Arrest Date Time
|2022-10-20 01:00:00
|Court Case
|20CR053919
|Charge Description
|PUBLIC ORDER-FREE TEXT
|Bond Amount
|573
|Name
|ANDERSON, JOSE DELMINE
|Arrest Type
|DOB
|7/16/1977
|Height
|5.10
|Weight
|180
|Arrest Date Time
|2022-10-20 12:40:00
|Court Case
|21CR00700
|Charge Description
|MISDEMEANOR LARCENY
|Bond Amount
|1500
|Name
|KILGO, RANDALL RASHAUN
|Arrest Type
|DOB
|10/2/1987
|Height
|5.10
|Weight
|170
|Arrest Date Time
|2022-10-20 06:25:00
|Court Case
|22CR322630-01
|Charge Description
|BREAKING AND OR ENTERING (F)
|Bond Amount
|15000
|Name
|REID, DAVID
|Arrest Type
|DOB
|3/27/1959
|Height
|5.8
|Weight
|120
|Arrest Date Time
|2022-10-20 12:00:00
|Court Case
|22CR201860
|Charge Description
|ASSAULT ON A FEMALE
|Bond Amount
|10000