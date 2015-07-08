Below are the Union County arrests for 10-20-2022. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Ujobagy, Richard William
|Arrest Date
|10/20/2022
|Court Case
|Charge
|No Charges Have Been Added (),
|Description
|Ujobagy, Richard William (W /M/30) Arrest on chrg of No Charges Have Been Added (), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 10/20/2022 15:00.
|Arresting Officer
|Kell, T
|Name
|Gravitte, John C
|Arrest Date
|10/20/2022
|Court Case
|Charge
|Writ (M),
|Description
|Gravitte, John C (W /M/51) Arrest on chrg of Writ (M), at 100-BLK N Washington Street, Wadesboro, NC, on 10/20/2022 15:30.
|Arresting Officer
|Furr, L M
|Name
|Ivey, Tyler Lee
|Arrest Date
|10/20/2022
|Court Case
|Charge
|Probation Violation Felony (F),
|Description
|Ivey, Tyler Lee (W /M/26) Arrest on chrg of Probation Violation Felony (F), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 10/20/2022 17:03.
|Arresting Officer
|Carswell, K A
|Name
|Lankewicz, Parker Ashley
|Arrest Date
|10/20/2022
|Court Case
|Charge
|Fail To Appear – Misd – 1, M (M),
|Description
|Lankewicz, Parker Ashley (W /F/25) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Misd – 1, M (M), at 13900-BLK E Independence Blvd/allen Way, Indian Trail, NC, on 10/20/2022 18:03.
|Arresting Officer
|Hofford, N J
|Name
|Lankewicz, Parker Ashley
|Arrest Date
|10/20/2022
|Court Case
|Charge
|1) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M), 2) Resist, Delay, Obstruct (M), And 3) Hit & Run – Leave Scene (M),
|Description
|Lankewicz, Parker Ashley (W /F/25) Arrest on chrg of 1) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M), 2) Resist, Delay, Obstruct (M), and 3) Hit & Run – Leave Scene (M), at 13900-BLK E Independence Blvd/allen Way, Indian Trail, NC, on 10/20/2022 18:03.
|Arresting Officer
|Hofford, N J
|Name
|Pearson, Elijah Louis
|Arrest Date
|10/20/2022
|Court Case
|202206657
|Charge
|1) Aid & Abet Larceny (M) (M), 2) Obtaining Property By False Pretenses (F), 3) Possess/Receive Stolen Mv (F), 4) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M), And 5) Alter / Forging Title (F),
|Description
|Pearson, Elijah Louis (B /M/31) Arrest on chrg of 1) Aid & Abet Larceny (m) (M), 2) Obtaining Property By False Pretenses (F), 3) Possess/receive Stolen Mv (F), 4) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M), and 5) Alter / Forging Title (F), at 600-BLK Hospital Dr, Monroe, NC, on 10/20/2022 18:05.
|Arresting Officer
|Bower, L