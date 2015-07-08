Description

Lankewicz, Parker Ashley (W /F/25) Arrest on chrg of 1) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M), 2) Resist, Delay, Obstruct (M), and 3) Hit & Run – Leave Scene (M), at 13900-BLK E Independence Blvd/allen Way, Indian Trail, NC, on 10/20/2022 18:03.