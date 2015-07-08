Below are the Union County arrests for 10-20-2022. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name Ujobagy, Richard William
Arrest Date 10/20/2022
Court Case
Charge No Charges Have Been Added (),
Description Ujobagy, Richard William (W /M/30) Arrest on chrg of No Charges Have Been Added (), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 10/20/2022 15:00.
Arresting Officer Kell, T

Name Gravitte, John C
Arrest Date 10/20/2022
Court Case
Charge Writ (M),
Description Gravitte, John C (W /M/51) Arrest on chrg of Writ (M), at 100-BLK N Washington Street, Wadesboro, NC, on 10/20/2022 15:30.
Arresting Officer Furr, L M

Name Ivey, Tyler Lee
Arrest Date 10/20/2022
Court Case
Charge Probation Violation Felony (F),
Description Ivey, Tyler Lee (W /M/26) Arrest on chrg of Probation Violation Felony (F), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 10/20/2022 17:03.
Arresting Officer Carswell, K A

Name Lankewicz, Parker Ashley
Arrest Date 10/20/2022
Court Case
Charge Fail To Appear – Misd – 1, M (M),
Description Lankewicz, Parker Ashley (W /F/25) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Misd – 1, M (M), at 13900-BLK E Independence Blvd/allen Way, Indian Trail, NC, on 10/20/2022 18:03.
Arresting Officer Hofford, N J

Name Lankewicz, Parker Ashley
Arrest Date 10/20/2022
Court Case
Charge 1) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M), 2) Resist, Delay, Obstruct (M), And 3) Hit & Run – Leave Scene (M),
Description Lankewicz, Parker Ashley (W /F/25) Arrest on chrg of 1) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M), 2) Resist, Delay, Obstruct (M), and 3) Hit & Run – Leave Scene (M), at 13900-BLK E Independence Blvd/allen Way, Indian Trail, NC, on 10/20/2022 18:03.
Arresting Officer Hofford, N J

Name Pearson, Elijah Louis
Arrest Date 10/20/2022
Court Case 202206657
Charge 1) Aid & Abet Larceny (M) (M), 2) Obtaining Property By False Pretenses (F), 3) Possess/Receive Stolen Mv (F), 4) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M), And 5) Alter / Forging Title (F),
Description Pearson, Elijah Louis (B /M/31) Arrest on chrg of 1) Aid & Abet Larceny (m) (M), 2) Obtaining Property By False Pretenses (F), 3) Possess/receive Stolen Mv (F), 4) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M), and 5) Alter / Forging Title (F), at 600-BLK Hospital Dr, Monroe, NC, on 10/20/2022 18:05.
Arresting Officer Bower, L