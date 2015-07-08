Below are the CMPD arrests for 10-21-2022 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name MOODY, KIM
Arrest Type
DOB 3/20/1965
Height 5.7
Weight 160
Arrest Date Time 2022-10-21 00:07:00
Court Case 22CR324246
Charge Description SIMPLE ASSAULT
Bond Amount 0

Name JENNINGS, KIMONTAE
Arrest Type
DOB 6/5/1994
Height 6.1
Weight 180
Arrest Date Time 2022-10-21 01:28:00
Court Case 22CR324251
Charge Description POSSESS STOLEN MOTOR VEHICLE
Bond Amount 1000

Name MUSHATT, ARNEISA DASHEA
Arrest Type
DOB 5/6/1997
Height 5.3
Weight 215
Arrest Date Time 2022-10-21 00:16:00
Court Case 22CR324253
Charge Description DRIVING WHILE IMPAIRED
Bond Amount 3000

Name PARSELL, RYAN LAWSON
Arrest Type
DOB 12/14/1983
Height 6.1
Weight 210
Arrest Date Time 2022-10-21 03:45:00
Court Case 22CR322457-1
Charge Description FALSE IMPRISONMENT
Bond Amount 0

Name BOATWRIGHT, RICHARD LEROY
Arrest Type
DOB 3/16/1962
Height 5.9
Weight 180
Arrest Date Time 2022-10-21 07:20:00
Court Case 22CR317273-1
Charge Description ASSAULT ON A FEMALE
Bond Amount 0

Name ROBINSON, GEARY
Arrest Type
DOB 7/10/1992
Height 5.4
Weight 132
Arrest Date Time 2022-10-21 10:42:00
Court Case
Charge Description
Bond Amount