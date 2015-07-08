Below are the CMPD arrests for 10-21-2022 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|MOODY, KIM
|Arrest Type
|DOB
|3/20/1965
|Height
|5.7
|Weight
|160
|Arrest Date Time
|2022-10-21 00:07:00
|Court Case
|22CR324246
|Charge Description
|SIMPLE ASSAULT
|Bond Amount
|0
|Name
|JENNINGS, KIMONTAE
|Arrest Type
|DOB
|6/5/1994
|Height
|6.1
|Weight
|180
|Arrest Date Time
|2022-10-21 01:28:00
|Court Case
|22CR324251
|Charge Description
|POSSESS STOLEN MOTOR VEHICLE
|Bond Amount
|1000
|Name
|MUSHATT, ARNEISA DASHEA
|Arrest Type
|DOB
|5/6/1997
|Height
|5.3
|Weight
|215
|Arrest Date Time
|2022-10-21 00:16:00
|Court Case
|22CR324253
|Charge Description
|DRIVING WHILE IMPAIRED
|Bond Amount
|3000
|Name
|PARSELL, RYAN LAWSON
|Arrest Type
|DOB
|12/14/1983
|Height
|6.1
|Weight
|210
|Arrest Date Time
|2022-10-21 03:45:00
|Court Case
|22CR322457-1
|Charge Description
|FALSE IMPRISONMENT
|Bond Amount
|0
|Name
|BOATWRIGHT, RICHARD LEROY
|Arrest Type
|DOB
|3/16/1962
|Height
|5.9
|Weight
|180
|Arrest Date Time
|2022-10-21 07:20:00
|Court Case
|22CR317273-1
|Charge Description
|ASSAULT ON A FEMALE
|Bond Amount
|0
|Name
|ROBINSON, GEARY
|Arrest Type
|DOB
|7/10/1992
|Height
|5.4
|Weight
|132
|Arrest Date Time
|2022-10-21 10:42:00
|Court Case
|Charge Description
|Bond Amount