Below are the Union County arrests for 10-21-2022. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Locklear, Devonta
|Arrest Date
|10/21/2022
|Court Case
|Charge
|1) Breaking/Entering-Felony (F) And 2) Larceny-Felony (F),
|Description
|Locklear, Devonta (B /M/23) Arrest on chrg of 1) Breaking/entering-felony (F) and 2) Larceny-felony (F), at 300-BLK Ashe St, Polkton, NC, on 10/21/2022 10:40.
|Arresting Officer
|Mills, T
|Name
|Locklear, Devonta
|Arrest Date
|10/21/2022
|Court Case
|Charge
|Fugitive (F),
|Description
|Locklear, Devonta (B /M/23) Arrest on chrg of Fugitive (F), at 300-BLK Ashe St, Polkton, NC, on 10/21/2022 10:43.
|Arresting Officer
|Mills, T
|Name
|Thompson, Thomas Larry
|Arrest Date
|10/21/2022
|Court Case
|202200357
|Charge
|Larceny Of Motor Vehicle Parts (F),
|Description
|Thompson, Thomas Larry (W /M/52) Arrest on chrg of Larceny Of Motor Vehicle Parts (F), at 1900-BLK Pageland Hwy, Lancaster, NC, on 10/21/2022 12:28.
|Arresting Officer
|Ng, A
|Name
|Underwood, Joseph Hugh
|Arrest Date
|10/21/2022
|Court Case
|Charge
|Fugitive (F),
|Description
|Underwood, Joseph Hugh (W /M/25) Arrest on chrg of Fugitive (F), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 10/21/2022 12:30.
|Arresting Officer
|Summey, W E
|Name
|Yat, Marcelo Leon
|Arrest Date
|10/21/2022
|Court Case
|Charge
|Driving While Impaired (M),
|Description
|Yat, Marcelo Leon (W /M/35) Arrest on chrg of Driving While Impaired (M), at Dr 1501, Monroe, NC, on 10/21/2022 19:18.
|Arresting Officer
|Gaughran, K E
|Name
|Erazo Caballero, Fredy Lemuel
|Arrest Date
|10/21/2022
|Court Case
|Charge
|Fail To Appear – Misd – 1(Speeding & No Lic), M (M),
|Description
|Erazo Caballero, Fredy Lemuel (W /M/20) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Misd – 1(speeding & No Lic), M (M), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 10/21/2022 19:33.
|Arresting Officer
|Summey, W E