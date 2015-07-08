Below are the Union County arrests for 10-21-2022. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name Locklear, Devonta
Arrest Date 10/21/2022
Court Case
Charge 1) Breaking/Entering-Felony (F) And 2) Larceny-Felony (F),
Description Locklear, Devonta (B /M/23) Arrest on chrg of 1) Breaking/entering-felony (F) and 2) Larceny-felony (F), at 300-BLK Ashe St, Polkton, NC, on 10/21/2022 10:40.
Arresting Officer Mills, T

Name Locklear, Devonta
Arrest Date 10/21/2022
Court Case
Charge Fugitive (F),
Description Locklear, Devonta (B /M/23) Arrest on chrg of Fugitive (F), at 300-BLK Ashe St, Polkton, NC, on 10/21/2022 10:43.
Arresting Officer Mills, T

Name Thompson, Thomas Larry
Arrest Date 10/21/2022
Court Case 202200357
Charge Larceny Of Motor Vehicle Parts (F),
Description Thompson, Thomas Larry (W /M/52) Arrest on chrg of Larceny Of Motor Vehicle Parts (F), at 1900-BLK Pageland Hwy, Lancaster, NC, on 10/21/2022 12:28.
Arresting Officer Ng, A

Name Underwood, Joseph Hugh
Arrest Date 10/21/2022
Court Case
Charge Fugitive (F),
Description Underwood, Joseph Hugh (W /M/25) Arrest on chrg of Fugitive (F), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 10/21/2022 12:30.
Arresting Officer Summey, W E

Name Yat, Marcelo Leon
Arrest Date 10/21/2022
Court Case
Charge Driving While Impaired (M),
Description Yat, Marcelo Leon (W /M/35) Arrest on chrg of Driving While Impaired (M), at Dr 1501, Monroe, NC, on 10/21/2022 19:18.
Arresting Officer Gaughran, K E

Name Erazo Caballero, Fredy Lemuel
Arrest Date 10/21/2022
Court Case
Charge Fail To Appear – Misd – 1(Speeding & No Lic), M (M),
Description Erazo Caballero, Fredy Lemuel (W /M/20) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Misd – 1(speeding & No Lic), M (M), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 10/21/2022 19:33.
Arresting Officer Summey, W E