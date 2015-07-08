Below are the CMPD arrests for 10-22-2022 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|SULLEY, TREVOR
|Arrest Type
|DOB
|10/25/1975
|Height
|6.0
|Weight
|200
|Arrest Date Time
|2022-10-22 00:49:00
|Court Case
|21CR017477
|Charge Description
|SECOND DEGREE TRESPASS
|Bond Amount
|500
|Name
|CLARK, LEORY RODGENE
|Arrest Type
|DOB
|1/24/1968
|Height
|6.0
|Weight
|200
|Arrest Date Time
|2022-10-22 08:03:00
|Court Case
|22CR325257
|Charge Description
|ASSAULT ON A FEMALE
|Bond Amount
|0
|Name
|HILL, KRISHELL AALIYAH
|Arrest Type
|MISDEMEANOR – CLASS 1
|DOB
|8/26/1994
|Height
|5.8
|Weight
|130
|Arrest Date Time
|2022-10-22 16:26:00
|Court Case
|21CR705905-01
|Charge Description
|OPERATE VEH NO INS
|Bond Amount
|2500
|Name
|BARLOW, TIMOTHY RAY
|Arrest Type
|DOB
|6/8/1980
|Height
|5.11
|Weight
|170
|Arrest Date Time
|2022-10-22 01:01:00
|Court Case
|22CR324907
|Charge Description
|ASSAULT BY POINTING A GUN
|Bond Amount
|0
|Name
|DAVIS, MAURICE ANTONIO
|Arrest Type
|DOB
|4/12/1987
|Height
|5.7
|Weight
|260
|Arrest Date Time
|2022-10-22 10:05:00
|Court Case
|21CR014830
|Charge Description
|SECOND DEGREE TRESPASS
|Bond Amount
|500
|Name
|VANCE, ELI BOIZE
|Arrest Type
|DOB
|8/26/1982
|Height
|5.6
|Weight
|150
|Arrest Date Time
|2022-10-22 15:15:00
|Court Case
|22CR324720
|Charge Description
|SIMPLE ASSAULT
|Bond Amount
|0