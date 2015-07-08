Below are the CMPD arrests for 10-22-2022 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name SULLEY, TREVOR
Arrest Type
DOB 10/25/1975
Height 6.0
Weight 200
Arrest Date Time 2022-10-22 00:49:00
Court Case 21CR017477
Charge Description SECOND DEGREE TRESPASS   
Bond Amount 500

Name CLARK, LEORY RODGENE
Arrest Type
DOB 1/24/1968
Height 6.0
Weight 200
Arrest Date Time 2022-10-22 08:03:00
Court Case 22CR325257
Charge Description ASSAULT ON A FEMALE
Bond Amount 0

Name HILL, KRISHELL AALIYAH
Arrest Type MISDEMEANOR – CLASS 1
DOB 8/26/1994
Height 5.8
Weight 130
Arrest Date Time 2022-10-22 16:26:00
Court Case 21CR705905-01
Charge Description OPERATE VEH NO INS
Bond Amount 2500

Name BARLOW, TIMOTHY RAY
Arrest Type
DOB 6/8/1980
Height 5.11
Weight 170
Arrest Date Time 2022-10-22 01:01:00
Court Case 22CR324907
Charge Description ASSAULT BY POINTING A GUN
Bond Amount 0

Name DAVIS, MAURICE ANTONIO
Arrest Type
DOB 4/12/1987
Height 5.7
Weight 260
Arrest Date Time 2022-10-22 10:05:00
Court Case 21CR014830
Charge Description SECOND DEGREE TRESPASS   
Bond Amount 500

Name VANCE, ELI BOIZE
Arrest Type
DOB 8/26/1982
Height 5.6
Weight 150
Arrest Date Time 2022-10-22 15:15:00
Court Case 22CR324720
Charge Description SIMPLE ASSAULT
Bond Amount 0