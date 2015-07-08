Below are the Union County arrests for 10-22-2022. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Morrison, Jeishawn Adonis
|Arrest Date
|10/22/2022
|Court Case
|202206698
|Charge
|Fugitive(South Carolina), F (F),
|Description
|Morrison, Jeishawn Adonis (B /M/47) Arrest on chrg of Fugitive(south Carolina), F (F), at 1300-BLK W Roosevelt Blvd, Monroe, NC, on 10/22/2022 00:52.
|Arresting Officer
|Moore, M A
|Name
|Smith, Joshua Klinte
|Arrest Date
|10/22/2022
|Court Case
|Charge
|Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M),
|Description
|Smith, Joshua Klinte (B /M/44) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M), at 1700-BLK Morgan Mill Rd, Monroe, NC, on 10/22/2022 02:02.
|Arresting Officer
|Strickland, J R
|Name
|Glover, Lakita Shawdik
|Arrest Date
|10/22/2022
|Court Case
|Charge
|Possess Marij Paraphernalia (M),
|Description
|Glover, Lakita Shawdik (B /F/35) Arrest on chrg of Possess Marij Paraphernalia (M), at 1300-BLK H C Nesbit Park Rd, Waxhaw, NC, on 10/22/2022 02:13.
|Arresting Officer
|Wall, K
|Name
|Moore, Jacquelyn Teresa
|Arrest Date
|10/22/2022
|Court Case
|Charge
|1) Driving While Impaired (M) And 2) Drive Left Of Center (M),
|Description
|Moore, Jacquelyn Teresa (W /F/41) Arrest on chrg of 1) Driving While Impaired (M) and 2) Drive Left Of Center (M), at 3600-BLK Old Charlotte Hwy/n Rocky River Rd, Monroe, NC, on 10/22/2022 02:22.
|Arresting Officer
|Martin, K D
|Name
|Waters, Shaunte Nicole
|Arrest Date
|10/22/2022
|Court Case
|202207577
|Charge
|Simple Assault (M),
|Description
|Waters, Shaunte Nicole (B /F/37) Arrest on chrg of Simple Assault (M), at 6100-BLK Eubanks St, Mineral Springs, NC, on 10/22/2022 06:21.
|Arresting Officer
|Smith, S M