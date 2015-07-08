Below are the Union County arrests for 10-23-2022. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name Vail, Hugo
Arrest Date 10/23/2022
Court Case
Charge Driving While Impaired (M),
Description Vail, Hugo (W /M/28) Arrest on chrg of Driving While Impaired (M), at Us 74 & Stafford Street, Monroe, NC, on 10/23/2022 02:55.
Arresting Officer Gaughran, K E

Name Grizzard, Tyler Ian
Arrest Date 10-23-2022
Court Case
Charge
Description Grizzard, Tyler Ian (W /M/21) Cited on Charge of Speeding, at 5804 Pageland Hwy/belk Mill Rd, Monroe, NC, on 10/23/2022 3:25:20 PM.
Arresting Officer Mills, W E

Name Chambers, Ladasia
Arrest Date 10/23/2022
Court Case 202106268
Charge Communicating Threats (M),
Description Chambers, Ladasia (B /F/23) Arrest on chrg of Communicating Threats (M), at 1700-BLK Pageland Hwy, Monroe, NC, on 10/23/2022 03:45.
Arresting Officer Burton, B

Name Simmons, Qway`jon Roshard
Arrest Date 10-23-2022
Court Case
Charge
Description Simmons, Qway`jon Roshard (B /M/20) Cited on Charge of Speeding, at 6898 Pageland Hwy/u Turn W Landsford Rd, Monroe, NC, on 10/23/2022 3:29:27 PM.
Arresting Officer Mills, W E

Name Plyler, Jackie Lee
Arrest Date 10/23/2022
Court Case
Charge Fugitive (F),
Description Plyler, Jackie Lee (W /M/39) Arrest on chrg of Fugitive (F), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 10/23/2022 05:46.
Arresting Officer Little, C B

Name Powell, Brandon Lee
Arrest Date 10/23/2022
Court Case 202206718
Charge Fugitive (F),
Description Powell, Brandon Lee (W /M/31) Arrest on chrg of Fugitive (F), at 1800-BLK Morgan Mill Rd, Monroe, NC, on 10/23/2022 13:32.
Arresting Officer Horne, C