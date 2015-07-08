Below are the Union County arrests for 10-23-2022. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Vail, Hugo
|Arrest Date
|10/23/2022
|Court Case
|Charge
|Driving While Impaired (M),
|Description
|Vail, Hugo (W /M/28) Arrest on chrg of Driving While Impaired (M), at Us 74 & Stafford Street, Monroe, NC, on 10/23/2022 02:55.
|Arresting Officer
|Gaughran, K E
|Name
|Grizzard, Tyler Ian
|Arrest Date
|10-23-2022
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|Grizzard, Tyler Ian (W /M/21) Cited on Charge of Speeding, at 5804 Pageland Hwy/belk Mill Rd, Monroe, NC, on 10/23/2022 3:25:20 PM.
|Arresting Officer
|Mills, W E
|Name
|Chambers, Ladasia
|Arrest Date
|10/23/2022
|Court Case
|202106268
|Charge
|Communicating Threats (M),
|Description
|Chambers, Ladasia (B /F/23) Arrest on chrg of Communicating Threats (M), at 1700-BLK Pageland Hwy, Monroe, NC, on 10/23/2022 03:45.
|Arresting Officer
|Burton, B
|Name
|Simmons, Qway`jon Roshard
|Arrest Date
|10-23-2022
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|Simmons, Qway`jon Roshard (B /M/20) Cited on Charge of Speeding, at 6898 Pageland Hwy/u Turn W Landsford Rd, Monroe, NC, on 10/23/2022 3:29:27 PM.
|Arresting Officer
|Mills, W E
|Name
|Plyler, Jackie Lee
|Arrest Date
|10/23/2022
|Court Case
|Charge
|Fugitive (F),
|Description
|Plyler, Jackie Lee (W /M/39) Arrest on chrg of Fugitive (F), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 10/23/2022 05:46.
|Arresting Officer
|Little, C B
|Name
|Powell, Brandon Lee
|Arrest Date
|10/23/2022
|Court Case
|202206718
|Charge
|Fugitive (F),
|Description
|Powell, Brandon Lee (W /M/31) Arrest on chrg of Fugitive (F), at 1800-BLK Morgan Mill Rd, Monroe, NC, on 10/23/2022 13:32.
|Arresting Officer
|Horne, C