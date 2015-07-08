Below are the CMPD arrests for 10-24-2022 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|EASTER, GABRIELLE DENINE
|Arrest Type
|DOB
|10/9/1982
|Height
|5.3
|Weight
|180
|Arrest Date Time
|2022-10-24 06:50:00
|Court Case
|22CR326346
|Charge Description
|SECOND DEGREE TRESPASS
|Bond Amount
|Name
|VALENZUELA, NELSON
|Arrest Type
|DOB
|5/26/1990
|Height
|5.06
|Weight
|150
|Arrest Date Time
|2022-10-24 00:00:00
|Court Case
|20CR231198
|Charge Description
|CARRYING CONCEALED WEAPON – GUN (M)
|Bond Amount
|0
|Name
|JEFFERIES, CASSEAN SHEMAR
|Arrest Type
|DOB
|6/8/2001
|Height
|5.8
|Weight
|130
|Arrest Date Time
|2022-10-24 01:46:00
|Court Case
|22CR220485
|Charge Description
|COMMUNICATING THREATS
|Bond Amount
|0
|Name
|BLACK, RODERICK ANTWANE
|Arrest Type
|TRAFFIC
|DOB
|11/23/1977
|Height
|5.9
|Weight
|180
|Arrest Date Time
|2022-10-24 11:57:00
|Court Case
|22CR712321
|Charge Description
|DWLR NOT IMPAIRED REV
|Bond Amount
|2500
|Name
|LITTLE, NATALIA
|Arrest Type
|DOB
|10/9/1993
|Height
|5.6
|Weight
|190
|Arrest Date Time
|2022-10-24 07:09:00
|Court Case
|22CR326359
|Charge Description
|SIMPLE ASSAULT
|Bond Amount
|Name
|STYWALL, ISAYAH MALIK
|Arrest Type
|DOB
|12/9/2003
|Height
|5.8
|Weight
|150
|Arrest Date Time
|2022-10-24 08:08:00
|Court Case
|22CR724440
|Charge Description
|BREAKING OR ENTERING (M)
|Bond Amount
|500