Below are the Union County arrests for 10-24-2022. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Dean, Michael James
|Arrest Date
|10/24/2022
|Court Case
|202206740
|Charge
|Breaking Or Entering (M) (M),
|Description
|Dean, Michael James (W /M/47) Arrest on chrg of Breaking Or Entering (m) (M), at 1800-BLK Timber Lane Dr, Monroe, NC, on 10/24/2022 14:05.
|Arresting Officer
|Beckham, A
|Name
|Lifespan VICTIM of Larceny Of Motor Vehicle Parts
|Arrest Date
|10-24-2022
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|Lifespan VICTIM of Larceny Of Motor Vehicle Parts (C), at 1900-BLK E Roosevelt Blvd, Monroe, NC, between 07:57, 10/24/2022 and 07:58, 10/24/2022. Reported: 07:58, 10/24/2022.
|Arresting Officer
|Thomas, D C
|Name
|Mullis, Bailey Marie
|Arrest Date
|10/24/2022
|Court Case
|Charge
|1) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M) And 2) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M),
|Description
|Mullis, Bailey Marie (W /F/25) Arrest on chrg of 1) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M) and 2) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 10/24/2022 16:08.
|Arresting Officer
|Randall, K S
|Name
|Poindexter, Eddie
|Arrest Date
|10-24-2022
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|Poindexter, Eddie (W /M/50) VICTIM of Motor Vehicle Theft- Other (C), at 1500-BLK Miller St, Monroe, NC, between 18:00, 10/23/2022 and 08:36, 10/24/2022. Reported: 08:36, 10/24/2022.
|Arresting Officer
|Thomas, D C
|Name
|Baker, Jessica Marie
|Arrest Date
|10/24/2022
|Court Case
|Charge
|1) Trespass – 2Nd Deg (M) And 2) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M),
|Description
|Baker, Jessica Marie (W /F/36) Arrest on chrg of 1) Trespass – 2nd Deg (M) and 2) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M), at 1500-BLK Fletcher Broome Rd, Monroe, NC, on 10/24/2022 16:15.
|Arresting Officer
|Weiland, J S
|Name
|Wheeler, Daniel Reid
|Arrest Date
|10/24/2022
|Court Case
|Charge
|Misd-Probation Violation (M),
|Description
|Wheeler, Daniel Reid (W /M/36) Arrest on chrg of Misd-probation Violation (M), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 10/24/2022 16:49.
|Arresting Officer
|Carswell, K A