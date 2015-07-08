Below are the Union County arrests for 10-24-2022. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name Dean, Michael James
Arrest Date 10/24/2022
Court Case 202206740
Charge Breaking Or Entering (M) (M),
Description Dean, Michael James (W /M/47) Arrest on chrg of Breaking Or Entering (m) (M), at 1800-BLK Timber Lane Dr, Monroe, NC, on 10/24/2022 14:05.
Arresting Officer Beckham, A

Name Lifespan VICTIM of Larceny Of Motor Vehicle Parts
Arrest Date 10-24-2022
Court Case
Charge
Description Lifespan VICTIM of Larceny Of Motor Vehicle Parts (C), at 1900-BLK E Roosevelt Blvd, Monroe, NC, between 07:57, 10/24/2022 and 07:58, 10/24/2022. Reported: 07:58, 10/24/2022.
Arresting Officer Thomas, D C

Name Mullis, Bailey Marie
Arrest Date 10/24/2022
Court Case
Charge 1) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M) And 2) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M),
Description Mullis, Bailey Marie (W /F/25) Arrest on chrg of 1) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M) and 2) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 10/24/2022 16:08.
Arresting Officer Randall, K S

Name Poindexter, Eddie
Arrest Date 10-24-2022
Court Case
Charge
Description Poindexter, Eddie (W /M/50) VICTIM of Motor Vehicle Theft- Other (C), at 1500-BLK Miller St, Monroe, NC, between 18:00, 10/23/2022 and 08:36, 10/24/2022. Reported: 08:36, 10/24/2022.
Arresting Officer Thomas, D C

Name Baker, Jessica Marie
Arrest Date 10/24/2022
Court Case
Charge 1) Trespass – 2Nd Deg (M) And 2) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M),
Description Baker, Jessica Marie (W /F/36) Arrest on chrg of 1) Trespass – 2nd Deg (M) and 2) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M), at 1500-BLK Fletcher Broome Rd, Monroe, NC, on 10/24/2022 16:15.
Arresting Officer Weiland, J S

Name Wheeler, Daniel Reid
Arrest Date 10/24/2022
Court Case
Charge Misd-Probation Violation (M),
Description Wheeler, Daniel Reid (W /M/36) Arrest on chrg of Misd-probation Violation (M), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 10/24/2022 16:49.
Arresting Officer Carswell, K A