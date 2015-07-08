Below are the CMPD arrests for 10-25-2022 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name PARKS, HOPE BROWN
Arrest Type TRAFFIC
DOB 12/13/1970
Height 5.8
Weight 175
Arrest Date Time 2022-10-25 01:46:00
Court Case 22CR327068
Charge Description DRIVING WHILE IMPAIRED
Bond Amount 2500

Name WASHINGTON, SHANNON TREMON
Arrest Type TRAFFIC
DOB 1/12/1972
Height 5.06
Weight 160
Arrest Date Time 2022-10-25 00:00:00
Court Case 19CR204934
Charge Description DRIVING WHILE IMPAIRED
Bond Amount 5000

Name HARRIS-FLEMING, WONYA DEEDRIK
Arrest Type
DOB 10/6/1995
Height 5.8
Weight 200
Arrest Date Time 2022-10-25 02:41:00
Court Case 22CR327089-1
Charge Description POSSESS STOLEN MOTOR VEHICLE
Bond Amount

Name GREEN, TYQUAN RODRIGUEZ
Arrest Type
DOB 8/7/1997
Height 5.8
Weight 170
Arrest Date Time 2022-10-25 12:20:00
Court Case 20CRS219702
Charge Description POSSESSION OF FIREARM BY FELON
Bond Amount 5000

Name FLOWE, ADRIAN JAMAL
Arrest Type
DOB 1/12/1995
Height 6.2
Weight 170
Arrest Date Time 2022-10-25 03:30:00
Court Case 22CR327091-1
Charge Description POSSESS STOLEN MOTOR VEHICLE
Bond Amount 7500

Name MCCREARY, KHADIJA
Arrest Type
DOB 11/30/1993
Height 5.3
Weight 130
Arrest Date Time 2022-10-25 13:32:00
Court Case 22CR326575
Charge Description LARCENY OF DOG
Bond Amount 0