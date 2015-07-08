Charge

1) Order For Arrest Criminal (M), 2) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1(Shoplifting) (M), 3) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1(Larceny) (M), 4) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1(Larceny) (M), 5) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1(Larceny) (M), 6) Fail To Appear – Felony – 1(Larceny) (F), 7) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1( (M), 7) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1(Larceny) (M), 8) Fail To Appear – Felony – 1(Habitual Assault) (F), 9) Fail To Appear – Felony – 1(Habitual Felon) (F), And 10) Fail To Appear – Felony – 1(B/E) (F),