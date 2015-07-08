Below are the Union County arrests for 10-25-2022. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Valentine, James Paul
|Arrest Date
|10/25/2022
|Court Case
|Charge
|1) Possess Marijuana Up To 1/2 Oz (M), 2) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M), And 3) Littering (M),
|Description
|Valentine, James Paul (W /M/52) Arrest on chrg of 1) Possess Marijuana Up To 1/2 Oz (M), 2) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M), and 3) Littering (M), at 2500-BLK Cuthbertson Rd, Waxhaw, NC, on 10/25/2022 14:33.
|Arresting Officer
|Horne, R G
|Name
|City Of Monroe VICTIM of Injury To Personal Property
|Arrest Date
|10-25-2022
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|City Of Monroe VICTIM of Injury To Personal Property (C), at 1800-BLK Pinedell Av/love Rd, Monroe, NC, on 00:27, 10/25/2022. Reported: 00:27, 10/25/2022.
|Arresting Officer
|Purser, K J
|Name
|Smith, Rodney Maurice
|Arrest Date
|10/25/2022
|Court Case
|Charge
|Fail To Appear – Misd – 1(Prob Vio), M (M),
|Description
|Smith, Rodney Maurice (B /M/56) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Misd – 1(prob Vio), M (M), at 600-BLK Mcintyre St, Monroe, NC, on 10/25/2022 15:20.
|Arresting Officer
|Thomas, D C
|Name
|[Restricted] VICTIM of Death Investigation
|Arrest Date
|10-25-2022
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|[Restricted] VICTIM of Death Investigation (C), at [Address], between 10:00, 10/24/2022 and 00:30, 10/25/2022. Reported: 00:30, 10/25/2022.
|Arresting Officer
|Barnette, C A
|Name
|Smith, Rodney Maurice
|Arrest Date
|10/25/2022
|Court Case
|202206762
|Charge
|1) Order For Arrest Criminal (M), 2) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1(Shoplifting) (M), 3) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1(Larceny) (M), 4) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1(Larceny) (M), 5) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1(Larceny) (M), 6) Fail To Appear – Felony – 1(Larceny) (F), 7) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1( (M), 7) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1(Larceny) (M), 8) Fail To Appear – Felony – 1(Habitual Assault) (F), 9) Fail To Appear – Felony – 1(Habitual Felon) (F), And 10) Fail To Appear – Felony – 1(B/E) (F),
|Description
|Smith, Rodney Maurice (B /M/56) Arrest on chrg of 1) Order For Arrest Criminal (M), 2) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1(shoplifting) (M), 3) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1(larceny) (M), 4) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1(larceny) (M), 5) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1(larceny) (M), 6) Fail To Appear – Felony – 1(larceny) (F), 7) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1( (M), 7) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1(larceny) (M), 8) Fail To Appear – Felony – 1(habitual Assault) (F), 9) Fail To Appear – Felony – 1(habitual Felon) (F), and 10) Fail To Appear – Felony – 1(b/e) (F), at 600-BLK Mcintyre St, Monroe, NC, on 10/25/2022 15:20.
|Arresting Officer
|Thomas, D C
|Name
|Juvenile
|Arrest Date
|10-25-2022
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|Juvenile (W /F/15) VICTIM of Mental Health Investigation (C), at [Address], between 01:05, 10/25/2022 and 01:06, 10/25/2022. Reported: 01:06, 10/25/2022.
|Arresting Officer
|Fincher, P C