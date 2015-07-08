Below are the CMPD arrests for 10-26-2022 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|WATTLEY, DANA COLE
|Arrest Type
|DOB
|10/28/1976
|Height
|5.11
|Weight
|160
|Arrest Date Time
|2022-10-26 00:51:00
|Court Case
|22CR327880-1
|Charge Description
|AWDW INTENT TO KILL
|Bond Amount
|50000
|Name
|REID, GARY LYNN
|Arrest Type
|DOB
|7/31/1985
|Height
|6.4
|Weight
|190
|Arrest Date Time
|2022-10-26 11:07:00
|Court Case
|22CR202554
|Charge Description
|BREAKING OR ENTERING (M)
|Bond Amount
|2000
|Name
|BOSTON, MONWAZEE RAMON
|Arrest Type
|DOB
|2/28/1992
|Height
|6.2
|Weight
|170
|Arrest Date Time
|2022-10-26 10:44:00
|Court Case
|Charge Description
|Bond Amount
|Name
|VENTURA-ARIAS, CINTHIA ALTAGARGIA
|Arrest Type
|TRAFFIC
|DOB
|12/5/1996
|Height
|5.5
|Weight
|175
|Arrest Date Time
|2022-10-26 09:37:00
|Court Case
|20CR704533-01
|Charge Description
|SPEEDING
|Bond Amount
|1000
|Name
|DICKINSON, WAYNE
|Arrest Type
|DOB
|2/2/1974
|Height
|.
|Weight
|Arrest Date Time
|2022-10-26 11:18:00
|Court Case
|Charge Description
|Bond Amount
|Name
|BEATY, JABORE
|Arrest Type
|DOB
|7/26/2003
|Height
|5.9
|Weight
|180
|Arrest Date Time
|2022-10-26 13:58:00
|Court Case
|21CRS232520
|Charge Description
|ROBBERY WITH DANGEROUS WEAPON
|Bond Amount
|30000