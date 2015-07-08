Below are the CMPD arrests for 10-26-2022 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name WATTLEY, DANA COLE
Arrest Type
DOB 10/28/1976
Height 5.11
Weight 160
Arrest Date Time 2022-10-26 00:51:00
Court Case 22CR327880-1
Charge Description AWDW INTENT TO KILL
Bond Amount 50000

Name REID, GARY LYNN
Arrest Type
DOB 7/31/1985
Height 6.4
Weight 190
Arrest Date Time 2022-10-26 11:07:00
Court Case 22CR202554
Charge Description BREAKING OR ENTERING (M)
Bond Amount 2000

Name BOSTON, MONWAZEE RAMON
Arrest Type
DOB 2/28/1992
Height 6.2
Weight 170
Arrest Date Time 2022-10-26 10:44:00
Court Case
Charge Description
Bond Amount

Name VENTURA-ARIAS, CINTHIA ALTAGARGIA
Arrest Type TRAFFIC
DOB 12/5/1996
Height 5.5
Weight 175
Arrest Date Time 2022-10-26 09:37:00
Court Case 20CR704533-01
Charge Description SPEEDING
Bond Amount 1000

Name DICKINSON, WAYNE
Arrest Type
DOB 2/2/1974
Height .
Weight
Arrest Date Time 2022-10-26 11:18:00
Court Case
Charge Description
Bond Amount

Name BEATY, JABORE
Arrest Type
DOB 7/26/2003
Height 5.9
Weight 180
Arrest Date Time 2022-10-26 13:58:00
Court Case 21CRS232520
Charge Description ROBBERY WITH DANGEROUS WEAPON
Bond Amount 30000