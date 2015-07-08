Below are the Union County arrests for 10-26-2022. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Dugger, Gavin James
|Arrest Date
|10/26/2022
|Court Case
|Charge
|Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M),
|Description
|Dugger, Gavin James (W /M/26) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M), at 6200-BLK Pleasant Hill Church Rd, Marshville, NC, on 10/26/2022 08:54.
|Arresting Officer
|Smith, R J
|Name
|Duvall, Alexis Nicole
|Arrest Date
|10/26/2022
|Court Case
|202206785
|Charge
|Driving While Impaired (M),
|Description
|Duvall, Alexis Nicole (W /F/26) Arrest on chrg of Driving While Impaired (M), at 3000-BLK Old Charlotte Hwy, Monroe, NC, on 10/26/2022 09:02.
|Arresting Officer
|Helms, G H
|Name
|Wilson, Danielle Renee
|Arrest Date
|10/26/2022
|Court Case
|Charge
|Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M),
|Description
|Wilson, Danielle Renee (W /F/32) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 10/26/2022 09:50.
|Arresting Officer
|Smith, R J
|Name
|Fuller, Maurvella Rose
|Arrest Date
|10/26/2022
|Court Case
|202207668
|Charge
|Assault On Govt Officer/Employee (M),
|Description
|Fuller, Maurvella Rose (W /F/30) Arrest on chrg of Assault On Govt Officer/employee (M), at 12700-BLK Meadow Creek Ln Apt 101, Pineville, NC, on 10/26/2022 10:58.
|Arresting Officer
|Rivas, R J
|Name
|Grejdieru, Ricco
|Arrest Date
|10/26/2022
|Court Case
|Charge
|Dwlr Non Impaired Rev (M),
|Description
|Grejdieru, Ricco (U /M/22) Arrest on chrg of Dwlr Non Impaired Rev (M), at 2800-BLK Waxhaw Indian Trail Rd/pleasant Grove Rd, Mineral Springs, NC, on 10/26/2022 14:58.
|Arresting Officer
|Whetstone, C
|Name
|Moran, Michelle Karen
|Arrest Date
|10/26/2022
|Court Case
|202206796
|Charge
|1) Common Law Forgery (M), 2) Obtaining Property By False Pretenses (F), 3) Embezzlement (F), And 4) Felony Charge (F),
|Description
|Moran, Michelle Karen (W /F/44) Arrest on chrg of 1) Common Law Forgery (M), 2) Obtaining Property By False Pretenses (F), 3) Embezzlement (F), and 4) Felony Charge (F), at 200-BLK E Franklin St, Monroe, NC, on 10/26/2022 18:01.
|Arresting Officer
|Moore, M A