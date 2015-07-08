Below are the Union County arrests for 10-26-2022. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name Dugger, Gavin James
Arrest Date 10/26/2022
Court Case
Charge Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M),
Description Dugger, Gavin James (W /M/26) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M), at 6200-BLK Pleasant Hill Church Rd, Marshville, NC, on 10/26/2022 08:54.
Arresting Officer Smith, R J

Name Duvall, Alexis Nicole
Arrest Date 10/26/2022
Court Case 202206785
Charge Driving While Impaired (M),
Description Duvall, Alexis Nicole (W /F/26) Arrest on chrg of Driving While Impaired (M), at 3000-BLK Old Charlotte Hwy, Monroe, NC, on 10/26/2022 09:02.
Arresting Officer Helms, G H

Name Wilson, Danielle Renee
Arrest Date 10/26/2022
Court Case
Charge Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M),
Description Wilson, Danielle Renee (W /F/32) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 10/26/2022 09:50.
Arresting Officer Smith, R J

Name Fuller, Maurvella Rose
Arrest Date 10/26/2022
Court Case 202207668
Charge Assault On Govt Officer/Employee (M),
Description Fuller, Maurvella Rose (W /F/30) Arrest on chrg of Assault On Govt Officer/employee (M), at 12700-BLK Meadow Creek Ln Apt 101, Pineville, NC, on 10/26/2022 10:58.
Arresting Officer Rivas, R J

Name Grejdieru, Ricco
Arrest Date 10/26/2022
Court Case
Charge Dwlr Non Impaired Rev (M),
Description Grejdieru, Ricco (U /M/22) Arrest on chrg of Dwlr Non Impaired Rev (M), at 2800-BLK Waxhaw Indian Trail Rd/pleasant Grove Rd, Mineral Springs, NC, on 10/26/2022 14:58.
Arresting Officer Whetstone, C

Name Moran, Michelle Karen
Arrest Date 10/26/2022
Court Case 202206796
Charge 1) Common Law Forgery (M), 2) Obtaining Property By False Pretenses (F), 3) Embezzlement (F), And 4) Felony Charge (F),
Description Moran, Michelle Karen (W /F/44) Arrest on chrg of 1) Common Law Forgery (M), 2) Obtaining Property By False Pretenses (F), 3) Embezzlement (F), and 4) Felony Charge (F), at 200-BLK E Franklin St, Monroe, NC, on 10/26/2022 18:01.
Arresting Officer Moore, M A