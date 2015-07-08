Below are the CMPD arrests for 10-27-2022 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name MAHMOOD, ZEESHAN KHALID
Arrest Type
DOB 12/21/1982
Height 5.8
Weight 170
Arrest Date Time 2022-10-27 03:08:00
Court Case 22CR288791
Charge Description OBTAIN PROPERTY FALSE PRETENSE
Bond Amount 3000

Name SMART, KENNETH LAMAR
Arrest Type FELONY – CLASS E
DOB 1/18/1982
Height 5.11
Weight 245
Arrest Date Time 2022-10-27 09:33:00
Court Case 22CR328721-1
Charge Description SEX ACT:SUB PARENT/CUSTODIAN
Bond Amount 75000

Name ROBINSON, OMAR OLRICK
Arrest Type
DOB 4/26/1998
Height 5.11
Weight 180
Arrest Date Time 2022-10-27 05:17:00
Court Case 22CR328725-1
Charge Description POSSESS STOLEN MOTOR VEHICLE
Bond Amount 3500

Name WILLIAMS, JAMES EDWARD
Arrest Type
DOB 6/16/1978
Height 6.2
Weight 185
Arrest Date Time 2022-10-27 12:21:00
Court Case 21CR719719
Charge Description MISDEMEANOR LARCENY
Bond Amount 3500

Name SMITH, MARILYN JOYCE
Arrest Type
DOB 9/21/1964
Height 5.5
Weight 193
Arrest Date Time 2022-10-27 08:07:00
Court Case 22CR327126
Charge Description
Bond Amount

Name MARIN, CESAR AUGUSTO
Arrest Type
DOB 3/18/2001
Height 5.08
Weight 280
Arrest Date Time 2022-10-27 00:00:00
Court Case 22CRS204016
Charge Description MANSLAUGHTER-INVOLUNTARY
Bond Amount 0