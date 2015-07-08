Below are the CMPD arrests for 10-27-2022 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|MAHMOOD, ZEESHAN KHALID
|Arrest Type
|DOB
|12/21/1982
|Height
|5.8
|Weight
|170
|Arrest Date Time
|2022-10-27 03:08:00
|Court Case
|22CR288791
|Charge Description
|OBTAIN PROPERTY FALSE PRETENSE
|Bond Amount
|3000
|Name
|SMART, KENNETH LAMAR
|Arrest Type
|FELONY – CLASS E
|DOB
|1/18/1982
|Height
|5.11
|Weight
|245
|Arrest Date Time
|2022-10-27 09:33:00
|Court Case
|22CR328721-1
|Charge Description
|SEX ACT:SUB PARENT/CUSTODIAN
|Bond Amount
|75000
|Name
|ROBINSON, OMAR OLRICK
|Arrest Type
|DOB
|4/26/1998
|Height
|5.11
|Weight
|180
|Arrest Date Time
|2022-10-27 05:17:00
|Court Case
|22CR328725-1
|Charge Description
|POSSESS STOLEN MOTOR VEHICLE
|Bond Amount
|3500
|Name
|WILLIAMS, JAMES EDWARD
|Arrest Type
|DOB
|6/16/1978
|Height
|6.2
|Weight
|185
|Arrest Date Time
|2022-10-27 12:21:00
|Court Case
|21CR719719
|Charge Description
|MISDEMEANOR LARCENY
|Bond Amount
|3500
|Name
|SMITH, MARILYN JOYCE
|Arrest Type
|DOB
|9/21/1964
|Height
|5.5
|Weight
|193
|Arrest Date Time
|2022-10-27 08:07:00
|Court Case
|22CR327126
|Charge Description
|Bond Amount
|Name
|MARIN, CESAR AUGUSTO
|Arrest Type
|DOB
|3/18/2001
|Height
|5.08
|Weight
|280
|Arrest Date Time
|2022-10-27 00:00:00
|Court Case
|22CRS204016
|Charge Description
|MANSLAUGHTER-INVOLUNTARY
|Bond Amount
|0