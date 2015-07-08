Below are the Union County arrests for 10-28-2022. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name Riggsbee, Ronald Anthony
Arrest Date 10/28/2022
Court Case
Charge Damage To Govt Computers (F),
Description Riggsbee, Ronald Anthony (W /M/31) Arrest on chrg of Damage To Govt Computers (F), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 10/28/2022 01:28.
Arresting Officer Little, C B

Name Barber, Charisse Lynn
Arrest Date 10/28/2022
Court Case 202206834
Charge Simple Assault (M),
Description Barber, Charisse Lynn (B /F/51) Arrest on chrg of Simple Assault (M), at W Roosevelt Blvd/boyte St, Charlotte, NC, on 10/28/2022 02:17.
Arresting Officer Moore, M A

Name Barber, Charisse Lynn
Arrest Date 10/28/2022
Court Case
Charge Simple Assault (M),
Description Barber, Charisse Lynn (B /F/51) Arrest on chrg of Simple Assault (M), [Missing Address], on 10/28/2022 02:44.
Arresting Officer Moore, M A

Name Sheppard, Michael Lynn
Arrest Date 10/28/2022
Court Case
Charge 1) Assault On A Female (M) And 2) False Imprisonment (M),
Description Sheppard, Michael Lynn (W /M/63) Arrest on chrg of 1) Assault On A Female (M) and 2) False Imprisonment (M), at 3600-BLK Holly School Rd, Marshville, NC, on 10/28/2022 11:32.
Arresting Officer Edwards, J E

Name Hale, Angela Stegall
Arrest Date 10/28/2022
Court Case
Charge 1) Injury To Personal Property (M) And 2) Trespass – 2Nd Deg (M),
Description Hale, Angela Stegall (W /F/40) Arrest on chrg of 1) Injury To Personal Property (M) and 2) Trespass – 2nd Deg (M), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 10/28/2022 11:57.
Arresting Officer Randall, K S

Name Kann, Corey Allen
Arrest Date 10/28/2022
Court Case
Charge Fail To Appear Felony 1 ( Larc. Motor Veh.), F (F),
Description Kann, Corey Allen (W /M/31) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear Felony 1 ( Larc. Motor Veh.), F (F), at 400-BLK N Main St, Monroe, NC, on 10/28/2022 12:03.
Arresting Officer Chimienti, J M