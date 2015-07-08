Below are the Union County arrests for 10-28-2022. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Riggsbee, Ronald Anthony
|Arrest Date
|10/28/2022
|Court Case
|Charge
|Damage To Govt Computers (F),
|Description
|Riggsbee, Ronald Anthony (W /M/31) Arrest on chrg of Damage To Govt Computers (F), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 10/28/2022 01:28.
|Arresting Officer
|Little, C B
|Name
|Barber, Charisse Lynn
|Arrest Date
|10/28/2022
|Court Case
|202206834
|Charge
|Simple Assault (M),
|Description
|Barber, Charisse Lynn (B /F/51) Arrest on chrg of Simple Assault (M), at W Roosevelt Blvd/boyte St, Charlotte, NC, on 10/28/2022 02:17.
|Arresting Officer
|Moore, M A
|Name
|Barber, Charisse Lynn
|Arrest Date
|10/28/2022
|Court Case
|Charge
|Simple Assault (M),
|Description
|Barber, Charisse Lynn (B /F/51) Arrest on chrg of Simple Assault (M), [Missing Address], on 10/28/2022 02:44.
|Arresting Officer
|Moore, M A
|Name
|Sheppard, Michael Lynn
|Arrest Date
|10/28/2022
|Court Case
|Charge
|1) Assault On A Female (M) And 2) False Imprisonment (M),
|Description
|Sheppard, Michael Lynn (W /M/63) Arrest on chrg of 1) Assault On A Female (M) and 2) False Imprisonment (M), at 3600-BLK Holly School Rd, Marshville, NC, on 10/28/2022 11:32.
|Arresting Officer
|Edwards, J E
|Name
|Hale, Angela Stegall
|Arrest Date
|10/28/2022
|Court Case
|Charge
|1) Injury To Personal Property (M) And 2) Trespass – 2Nd Deg (M),
|Description
|Hale, Angela Stegall (W /F/40) Arrest on chrg of 1) Injury To Personal Property (M) and 2) Trespass – 2nd Deg (M), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 10/28/2022 11:57.
|Arresting Officer
|Randall, K S
|Name
|Kann, Corey Allen
|Arrest Date
|10/28/2022
|Court Case
|Charge
|Fail To Appear Felony 1 ( Larc. Motor Veh.), F (F),
|Description
|Kann, Corey Allen (W /M/31) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear Felony 1 ( Larc. Motor Veh.), F (F), at 400-BLK N Main St, Monroe, NC, on 10/28/2022 12:03.
|Arresting Officer
|Chimienti, J M