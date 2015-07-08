Below are the CMPD arrests for 10-29-2022 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name BAKER, JORDAN AMIRI
Arrest Type
DOB 9/4/1998
Height 5.3
Weight 140
Arrest Date Time 2022-10-29 12:00:00
Court Case 22CR279591
Charge Description SIMPLE ASSAULT
Bond Amount 1000

Name ARGUETA, NELSON JOSE
Arrest Type
DOB 1/29/1989
Height 5.9
Weight 170
Arrest Date Time 2022-10-29 14:53:00
Court Case
Charge Description
Bond Amount

Name BROWN, DWAYNE LEE
Arrest Type
DOB 2/22/1999
Height 5.09
Weight 135
Arrest Date Time 2022-10-29 00:00:00
Court Case 21CR236365
Charge Description BREAK OR ENTER A MOTOR VEHICLE
Bond Amount 5000

Name CAWLEY, SELENA
Arrest Type
DOB 10/28/2004
Height 5.6
Weight 180
Arrest Date Time 2022-10-29 01:09:00
Court Case 22CR330219
Charge Description ASSAULT WITH A DEADLY WEAPON
Bond Amount 0

Name JENNINGS, BREONA
Arrest Type
DOB 10/13/2002
Height 5.5
Weight 150
Arrest Date Time 2022-10-29 15:30:00
Court Case 21CR704516-1
Charge Description NO OPERATORS LICENSE
Bond Amount 1000

Name FINNEY, CONNOR
Arrest Type
DOB 12/21/2003
Height 5.11
Weight 150
Arrest Date Time 2022-10-29 01:00:00
Court Case 22CR714226
Charge Description CONSUME ALC BY <19
Bond Amount 500