Below are the Union County arrests for 10-29-2022.
|Name
|Bender, Alexander Robert
|Arrest Date
|10/29/2022
|Court Case
|202206879
|Charge
|1) Simple Assault (M), 2) Att Break Or Enter Bldg (M) (M), 3) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M), And 4) Resist, Delay, Obstruct (M),
|Description
|Bender, Alexander Robert (W /M/35) Arrest on chrg of 1) Simple Assault (M), 2) Att Break Or Enter Bldg (m) (M), 3) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M), and 4) Resist, Delay, Obstruct (M), at 600-BLK W Roosevelt Blvd, Monroe, NC, on 10/29/2022 19:14.
|Arresting Officer
|Bower, L
|Name
|Winfield, Jessica Ann
|Arrest Date
|10/29/2022
|Court Case
|202206880
|Charge
|Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M),
|Description
|Winfield, Jessica Ann (W /F/28) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M), at 1200-BLK W Roosevelt Blvd, Monroe, NC, on 10/29/2022 19:23.
|Arresting Officer
|Eason, R
|Name
|Colman, Samantha Lynn
|Arrest Date
|10/29/2022
|Court Case
|202207739
|Charge
|Simple Assault (M),
|Description
|Colman, Samantha Lynn (W /F/27) Arrest on chrg of Simple Assault (M), at 7700-BLK Krefield Glenn Dr, Charlotte, NC, on 10/29/2022 00:06.
|Arresting Officer
|Williams, C J
|Name
|Mccoy, Jaquin Nmn
|Arrest Date
|10/29/2022
|Court Case
|202206860
|Charge
|Trespass – 2Nd Deg (M),
|Description
|Mccoy, Jaquin Nmn (B /M/21) Arrest on chrg of Trespass – 2nd Deg (M), at 1500-BLK Concord Av, Monroe, NC, on 10/29/2022 00:47.
|Arresting Officer
|Bower, L
|Name
|Cureton, Davian Antonio
|Arrest Date
|10/29/2022
|Court Case
|202206863
|Charge
|Ccw (M),
|Description
|Cureton, Davian Antonio (W /M/18) Arrest on chrg of Ccw (M), at 800-BLK Skyway Dr, Monroe, NC, on 10/29/2022 02:04.
|Arresting Officer
|Kobera, M
|Name
|Olmstead, Amber Lynn
|Arrest Date
|10/29/2022
|Court Case
|202207741
|Charge
|1) Child Abuse – Misd (M) And 2) Driving While Impaired (M),
|Description
|Olmstead, Amber Lynn (W /F/32) Arrest on chrg of 1) Child Abuse – Misd (M) and 2) Driving While Impaired (M), at W Hwy 74/walkup Ave, Monroe, NC, on 10/29/2022 02:21.
|Arresting Officer
|Rushing, D L