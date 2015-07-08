Below are the Union County arrests for 10-29-2022. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name Bender, Alexander Robert
Arrest Date 10/29/2022
Court Case 202206879
Charge 1) Simple Assault (M), 2) Att Break Or Enter Bldg (M) (M), 3) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M), And 4) Resist, Delay, Obstruct (M),
Description Bender, Alexander Robert (W /M/35) Arrest on chrg of 1) Simple Assault (M), 2) Att Break Or Enter Bldg (m) (M), 3) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M), and 4) Resist, Delay, Obstruct (M), at 600-BLK W Roosevelt Blvd, Monroe, NC, on 10/29/2022 19:14.
Arresting Officer Bower, L

Name Winfield, Jessica Ann
Arrest Date 10/29/2022
Court Case 202206880
Charge Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M),
Description Winfield, Jessica Ann (W /F/28) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M), at 1200-BLK W Roosevelt Blvd, Monroe, NC, on 10/29/2022 19:23.
Arresting Officer Eason, R

Name Colman, Samantha Lynn
Arrest Date 10/29/2022
Court Case 202207739
Charge Simple Assault (M),
Description Colman, Samantha Lynn (W /F/27) Arrest on chrg of Simple Assault (M), at 7700-BLK Krefield Glenn Dr, Charlotte, NC, on 10/29/2022 00:06.
Arresting Officer Williams, C J

Name Mccoy, Jaquin Nmn
Arrest Date 10/29/2022
Court Case 202206860
Charge Trespass – 2Nd Deg (M),
Description Mccoy, Jaquin Nmn (B /M/21) Arrest on chrg of Trespass – 2nd Deg (M), at 1500-BLK Concord Av, Monroe, NC, on 10/29/2022 00:47.
Arresting Officer Bower, L

Name Cureton, Davian Antonio
Arrest Date 10/29/2022
Court Case 202206863
Charge Ccw (M),
Description Cureton, Davian Antonio (W /M/18) Arrest on chrg of Ccw (M), at 800-BLK Skyway Dr, Monroe, NC, on 10/29/2022 02:04.
Arresting Officer Kobera, M

Name Olmstead, Amber Lynn
Arrest Date 10/29/2022
Court Case 202207741
Charge 1) Child Abuse – Misd (M) And 2) Driving While Impaired (M),
Description Olmstead, Amber Lynn (W /F/32) Arrest on chrg of 1) Child Abuse – Misd (M) and 2) Driving While Impaired (M), at W Hwy 74/walkup Ave, Monroe, NC, on 10/29/2022 02:21.
Arresting Officer Rushing, D L