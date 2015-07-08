Below are the CMPD arrests for 10-30-2022 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name SARAVIA, DAVID FRANKIE
Arrest Type
DOB 12/22/1989
Height 5.7
Weight 180
Arrest Date Time 2022-10-30 11:50:00
Court Case 21CR215723
Charge Description ASSAULT ON A FEMALE
Bond Amount 0

Name PRICE, ANTIONE
Arrest Type
DOB 12/21/1986
Height 5.8
Weight 140
Arrest Date Time 2022-10-30 14:30:00
Court Case
Charge Description
Bond Amount

Name BERMUDES-MARTINEZ, GUSTAVO
Arrest Type TRAFFIC
DOB 2/22/1981
Height 5.10
Weight 220
Arrest Date Time 2022-10-30 11:35:00
Court Case 22CR331226
Charge Description DRIVING WHILE IMPAIRED
Bond Amount 1250

Name ALLEN, CURTIS LANCE
Arrest Type
DOB 6/23/1995
Height 5.8
Weight 180
Arrest Date Time 2022-10-30 00:50:00
Court Case 22CRS014622
Charge Description PROBATION VIOLATION – OUT OF COUNTY
Bond Amount 10000

Name JACKSON, JUQUAN JAVARIS
Arrest Type
DOB 5/4/1996
Height 5.9
Weight 156
Arrest Date Time 2022-10-30 16:00:00
Court Case 22CR322038
Charge Description ASSAULT WITH A DEADLY WEAPON
Bond Amount 500

Name PATTERSON, ANDREW THOMAS
Arrest Type
DOB 5/8/1990
Height 6.0
Weight 170
Arrest Date Time 2022-10-30 02:22:00
Court Case 22CR320867
Charge Description ATTEMPTED LARCENY (M)
Bond Amount 2500