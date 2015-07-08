Below are the CMPD arrests for 10-30-2022 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|SARAVIA, DAVID FRANKIE
|Arrest Type
|DOB
|12/22/1989
|Height
|5.7
|Weight
|180
|Arrest Date Time
|2022-10-30 11:50:00
|Court Case
|21CR215723
|Charge Description
|ASSAULT ON A FEMALE
|Bond Amount
|0
|Name
|PRICE, ANTIONE
|Arrest Type
|DOB
|12/21/1986
|Height
|5.8
|Weight
|140
|Arrest Date Time
|2022-10-30 14:30:00
|Court Case
|Charge Description
|Bond Amount
|Name
|BERMUDES-MARTINEZ, GUSTAVO
|Arrest Type
|TRAFFIC
|DOB
|2/22/1981
|Height
|5.10
|Weight
|220
|Arrest Date Time
|2022-10-30 11:35:00
|Court Case
|22CR331226
|Charge Description
|DRIVING WHILE IMPAIRED
|Bond Amount
|1250
|Name
|ALLEN, CURTIS LANCE
|Arrest Type
|DOB
|6/23/1995
|Height
|5.8
|Weight
|180
|Arrest Date Time
|2022-10-30 00:50:00
|Court Case
|22CRS014622
|Charge Description
|PROBATION VIOLATION – OUT OF COUNTY
|Bond Amount
|10000
|Name
|JACKSON, JUQUAN JAVARIS
|Arrest Type
|DOB
|5/4/1996
|Height
|5.9
|Weight
|156
|Arrest Date Time
|2022-10-30 16:00:00
|Court Case
|22CR322038
|Charge Description
|ASSAULT WITH A DEADLY WEAPON
|Bond Amount
|500
|Name
|PATTERSON, ANDREW THOMAS
|Arrest Type
|DOB
|5/8/1990
|Height
|6.0
|Weight
|170
|Arrest Date Time
|2022-10-30 02:22:00
|Court Case
|22CR320867
|Charge Description
|ATTEMPTED LARCENY (M)
|Bond Amount
|2500